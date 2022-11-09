Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
Bryan city workers did an amazing job
We want to give a real thumbs up to the great job of removing two trees that we lost during the recent storm. It made a huge pile and I wasn't sure Bryan city workers could or would remove it for us. We came home one night and they had...
Iola, Leon, Bremond advance to regional volleyball finals
LONGVIEW — Iola and Leon set up an all-Brazos Valley showdown at the Class 2A Region III volleyball tournament Friday with both teams advancing to the final at Lobo Coliseum. Iola first rallied past Beckville 26-24, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 in the first semifinal, and top-ranked Leon cruised past...
Blinn men's basketball team defeats Dallas-Cedar Valley 92-67
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used a 20-1 run in the first half to pave the way to a 92-67 victory over Dallas-Cedar Valley in the Blue Bell Basketball Classic on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Blinn sophomore guard Bakari LaStrap scored 16 points, while sophomore...
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team to compete at No. 4 Auburn on Friday
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will compete against No. 4 Auburn at 3 p.m. Friday at the Auburn University Horse Center in Auburn, Alabama. A&M (3-2, 1-1) lost its last match at Georgia 10-8 on Oct. 22, while Auburn (4-1, 2-0) topped South Carolina 13-6 on Nov. 4 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Aggie softball team signs four recruits to 2023 class
The Texas A&M softball team signed recruits Hailey Golden, Reagan Jones, Scout Lovell and Mya Perez this week. Golden is an outfielder at Pearland and ranked 55th nationally in this recruiting class. Jones is an infielder at Alvin and ranked 14th nationally. Lovell is a shortstop at Lovelady and ranked 71st, and Perez is a first baseman and pitcher for Norco High School in California and ranked seventh nationally.
Calendar for Friday, Nov. 11
The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra will hold the 22nd annual Youth Concerto Competition finalists at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The finalists, selected by a panel of principal musicians and Dr. Marcelo Bussiki, music director and conductor of the BVSO, are Jerry Hsieh, Andrew Kim, Anna Kimber, Misato Koiwa and Christina Yum. The event is free to the public.
Texas A&M men's basketball team to host Abilene Christian on Friday night
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena. A&M opened the season Monday with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Sophomore Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points, while junior guard Hayden Hefner had 12. Abilene Christian also won...
Texas A&M women's basketball team signs Texas’ top recruit
The Texas A&M women’s basketball signed three players this week, including the No. 1 recruit in Texas for the first time in program history. Mansfield Lake Ridge’s 5-foot-11 guard Kyle Marshall signed with A&M as the top-ranked recruit in Texas and 35th nationally. She averaged 21.2 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.
Highlights: A&M 69, A&M-Corpus Christi 45
Highlights of Texas A&M women's basketball's 69-45 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Reed Arena. (November 10, 2022)
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Army on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM). A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 69-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the Aggies’ first game under new head coach Joni Taylor. Sydney Bowles led A&M with 13 points.
Madisonville's Williams throws six TD passes in playoff win over La Grange
For Madisonville, Thursday night’s playoff matchup was a game five years in the making. After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Mustangs made the most of the opportunity, taking down La Grange 41-21 in Class 4A Division II bi-district action at College Station’s Cougar Field.
Texas A&M walk-on Sam Mathews' long journey paid off during Florida game
Sam Mathews spent his Saturdays in 2019 like most college-age males in College Station — tailgating, watching Aggie football and bragging about how much better they would fare on the gridiron if given the chance. Unlike most college-aged males, however, those daydreams weren’t so far out of reach for...
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
GIDDINGs — Falls City’s Jacob Swierc scored on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Beavers held on to top the Bremond Tigers 40-36 in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoffs Thursday night. Bremond’s Braylen Wortham ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns, including a...
Aggie volleyball team falls to No. 11 Gators in four sets
The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied to force a fourth set but couldn’t catch No. 11 Florida as the Gators won 25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Reed Arena. Conference-leading Florida (20-4, 12-2) dominated the first two sets, never trailing after taking an 11-10 lead...
Three recruits from The Woodlands Christian Academy sign with Aggie men’s golf team
The Texas A&M men’s golf team signed three players this week — Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds and Jack Usner, all from The Woodlands Christian Academy. The trio helped the Warriors win back-to-back TAPPS Class 5A state championships. Maggert, the son of former Texas A&M golfer Jeff Maggert, is...
College Station football team 'ready to seize it' against San Antonio Wagner
Logan Bradshaw and the College Station football team have been waiting for this since last year. The playoffs are finally here, and they’ve been on Bradshaw and his teammates’ minds since last season ended for the Cougars, who lost to Katy Paetow 27-24 in overtime in the Class 5A Division I state championship game.
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team signs four recruits
The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team signed four recruits this week — Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert. Bonilla is a four-year letterwinner at The Woodlands who competes in the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley. He helped the Highlanders win the state title in 2021 and finish second at state last season.
Third-quarter spurt puts Aggie women's basketball team in control for Taylor's first victory
The future for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program looks much brighter after Thursday night’s 69-45 season-opening victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Reed Arena. The Aggies made head coach Joni Taylor’s debut a smashing success by putting the game away with a 14-0 run in the third...
