Two arrested for operating chop shop in Montgomery County
Two Montgomery County men are arrested for operating a chop shop in New Florence. The investigation began in early November when a new vehicle was stolen from a garage in Middletown. Through surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify a vehicle linked to the theft. That vehicle was located and stopped in New Florence the following evening.
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford filed the charges Thursday after Chism posted a $2,000 bond the day of his arrest, according to online court records. He's due for his first court appearance Monday.
New Jersey Attorney General Office opens investigation after fatal police chase on Route 9
The New Jersey Attorney General Office has launched an investigation following a deadly police chase that temporarily shut down Route 9 South in Old Bridge Wednesday morning.
SOS feature on phone save a woman from kidnapper
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported stopping a kidnapping with the help of a feature on a cellphone, the emergency SOS function, which connects directly to 911.
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
After Maserati crash, local family has waited five years for justice
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local family says they’re no closer to justice nearly five years after Daniel Domian was hit and killed on Gravois in St. Louis. The driver, accused of speeding in a Maserati, has been charged, but the case still hasn’t gone to trial. Domian...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Four Jefferson County men face federal drug, gun charges
Four Jefferson County men have been accused of selling drugs and guns in St. Louis and Fenton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Donye “El Baggo” Peace, 19, of High Ridge; Anneyus D. James, 18, of Festus; Otis M. Patterson, 21, of Fenton; and Theodore Bradford, 18, whose town was not available, were indicted Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Phelps County man arrested after he's found with stolen kayaks and drugs
A Phelps County man is arrested after being caught with stolen kayaks and drugs. Justin Barnwell, 25, of Jerome, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Barnwell has a hearing scheduled for December 13. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the...
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting
Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
One dead, one arrested after stabbing in Webster Groves
One person has died after a stabbing Wednesday night in Webster Groves.
In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
Altercation Leads To Shots Fired In Sullivan
Sullivan Police are investigating a physical altercation that is alleged to have included shots being fired from a .22 caliber gun Saturday, October 29, at 11:51 p.m. Police responded to South Olive Street following a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and suspicious activity taking place. Officers arrived to...
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Horseshoer’s truck and tools stolen
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Festus police are investigating the recent theft of a pickup truck that shut down a local horseshoer’s business. Ray Oliver is a farrier, someone who specializes in the care of the hooves of horses. But he can’t work after thieves stole his work truck and all his tools.
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
