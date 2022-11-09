Primary Hyperoxaluria Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Latest Regulatory Approvals, Breakthroughs, Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, and Key Companies Involved

The distributed temperature sensing market is expected to grow from USD 734 million in 2020 to USD 958 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%. According to the new research report on the “Distributed Temperature Sensing Market by Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Fiber Type (Single-mode Fibers, Multimode Fibers), Scattering Method (Rayleigh Effect, Raman Effect, Brillouin Effect), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″The global distributed temperature sensing market was valued at USD 691 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 958 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors contributing to the growth of the DTS market include the increasing need for temperature monitoring for safety purposes in various applications such as oil & gas and power cable monitoring. The market growth is further driven by the ability of DTS systems to operate in harsh working environments.

