Read full article on original website
Related
northeastnebraskanews.us
Commissioners get update on court technology project
HARTINGTON — The Cedar County Board of Commissioners worked through a light agenda at its meeting last week. Janet Wiechelman, Cedar County District Court clerk, reported that all of the audio-visual equipment has been installed at both the district and county courts. In fact, the district court held its first court hearing using the new technology last week.
northeastnebraskanews.us
Judge increases bond in Laurel murder case
HARTINGTON - A Laurel man accused of murdering four people had his bond increased at his first hearing in Cedar County Court here Wednesday afternoon. Judge Douglas Luebbe had previously set bond for Jason A. Jones, 42, at $5 million but re-set the bond at no bond. Corey O’Brien of...
Comments / 0