dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
guttenbergpress.com
Clark returns to Iowa roots after 20 years in the Navy
Andrew Clark, pictured with wife Carla, recently retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. The Central graduate is once again making his home in Elkader.
mystar106.com
Entertainment Lineup Announced for Surf Ballroom’s 2023 Winter Dance Party®
(CLEAR LAKE, IA) The Surf Ballroom® announced today the much-anticipated lineup for their 2023 Winter Dance Party®, scheduled to be held February 2-4. “Our entertainment committee has once again done a terrific job with the lineup. Each year, we try to blend traditional fifties artists with the many musicians who have been influenced by Buddy, Ritchie and the Big Bopper. The Winter Dance Party continues to be a celebration of the music that lives on through the many artists and fans who make a pilgrimage here each February,” remarked Laurie Lietz, Executive Director.
KIMT
Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage. Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday. The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee. When all four phases...
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options
(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
KIMT
Mason City dealership win award from Toyota
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hosmer Toyota recently received the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. The award recognizes Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake is a city in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, named after its namesake and the city’s primary source of tourism income. Because of its topography, the city has sprawling wildlife areas, state parks, and lakeside establishments, making this a prime destination for outdoor adventurers. Besides the lake, the...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
kchanews.com
Fate of Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Decided Tuesday
Voters Tuesday will decide whether to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would allow the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Supervisor...
KIMT
Rose Creek woman sentenced for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine means probation for a Mower County woman. Shawn Marie Stellmach, 47 of Rose Creek, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, fined $1,000, and must perform 100 hours of community service. Stellmach pleaded guilty in March to second-degree sale of drugs. She...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
KAAL-TV
Austin family offers reward for information regarding August burglary
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin couple is offering a reward for information that will lead to a conviction in the burglary of their home. The Pedersen’s home was ransacked back in August while they were working at their stand at the mower county fair. Valuables, documents, and...
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
KIMT
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
cbs2iowa.com
Couple celebrating anniversary finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks said Jessica and Seth Erickson embarked on an 11-state road trip for their 10th anniversary, with the couple having...
KAAL-TV
Police need help finding missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – The New Hampton, Iowa police department in Chickasaw county is asking for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton on the evening of October 20. He was believed to be going to visit a friend in Elma, Iowa, in rural Howard county.
