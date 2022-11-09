Read full article on original website
KVIA
Sea Lion salute: U.S. Military Veteran animal honored at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- At 750 pounds, Little Bit is in a class of his own. The El Paso Zoo sea lion is a Veteran who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. The zoo held a special Veterans Day ceremony, which included several other Military Veterans, the City's Office of Military of Veteran Affairs, and the JROTC from Chapin High School.
New veterans transitional living center breaks ground on Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso. The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty […]
KVIA
Compassion Club changes lives in El Paso, nationwide
EL PASO, Texas -- The Compassion Club is just what it sounds like - teens and kids, joining forces to spread love through good deeds and kindness. The concept was created by a mother who was grieving the death of her teenage son, and saw his friends struggling to find answers and healing.
KVIA
Fox Toyota donates RAV4 to Sisters of Charity in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas -- Fox Toyota of El Paso donated a brand new car to a children's clinic in Juarez. The Fox Family Foundation presented the RAV4 to the Sisters of Charity who operate Proyecto Santo Niño in the Anapra area. The family previously donated a van to benefit...
Sunland Park Mall opens new ‘Holiday Market’ shop
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Holiday Market is a pop-up shop located in Sunland Park Mall and will be open through Christmas. The store sells holiday decor, gifts, and toys. The holiday themed store is one of ten of its kind across the United States. The owner, who is from Washington State has previously hosted […]
Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday
EL PASO, Texas - The 17th Annual Northeast Veterans Day parade will take place Friday morning. The Northeast Veterans Day parade always happens on the actual holiday, and local Veterans are looking forward to their biggest parade yet. Organizers expect a larger crowd this year. The parade will start at the Texas National Guard building The post Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday appeared first on KVIA.
Operation H.O.P.E. Hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru for El Pasoans In Need
El Paso families feeling the financial pinch and wondering if they will be able to put together a proper Thanksgiving dinner will get some help from a local non-profit organization. Operation H.O.P.E. is teaming up with a local ministry and several sponsors to conduct a “Thanksgiving Food Drive Thru." The...
El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
Annual tree lighting ceremony takes place at the Outlets
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is planning to launch the holiday shopping season with this year’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. at 6 p.m. The festivities will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to […]
State Parks In and Around El Paso Drop Entrance Fees in Honor of Veterans Day
A sacred and historic rock-climbing site, and a popular hiking destination inside El Paso city limits are among the Texas state parks you can get into for free on Sunday, November 13. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced it will be waiving entrance fees at Hueco Tanks State Park...
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
Places You Can Order a Full Thanksgiving Meal in El Paso
It's that time of year again- time to get the turkey ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over!. I am one of those people who loves Thanksgiving food; the turkey, the stuffing and the cranberry sauce, I love it all. However, I sometimes do dread all...
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video obtained by KTSM 9 News you […]
KFOX 14
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
