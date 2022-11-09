ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Sea Lion salute: U.S. Military Veteran animal honored at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- At 750 pounds, Little Bit is in a class of his own. The El Paso Zoo sea lion is a Veteran who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. The zoo held a special Veterans Day ceremony, which included several other Military Veterans, the City's Office of Military of Veteran Affairs, and the JROTC from Chapin High School.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New veterans transitional living center breaks ground on Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso. The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Compassion Club changes lives in El Paso, nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- The Compassion Club is just what it sounds like - teens and kids, joining forces to spread love through good deeds and kindness. The concept was created by a mother who was grieving the death of her teenage son, and saw his friends struggling to find answers and healing.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fox Toyota donates RAV4 to Sisters of Charity in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas -- Fox Toyota of El Paso donated a brand new car to a children's clinic in Juarez. The Fox Family Foundation presented the RAV4 to the Sisters of Charity who operate Proyecto Santo Niño in the Anapra area. The family previously donated a van to benefit...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sunland Park Mall opens new ‘Holiday Market’ shop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Holiday Market is a pop-up shop located in Sunland Park Mall and will be open through Christmas. The store sells holiday decor, gifts, and toys. The holiday themed store is one of ten of its kind across the United States. The owner, who is from Washington State has previously hosted […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday

EL PASO, Texas - The 17th Annual Northeast Veterans Day parade will take place Friday morning. The Northeast Veterans Day parade always happens on the actual holiday, and local Veterans are looking forward to their biggest parade yet. Organizers expect a larger crowd this year. The parade will start at the Texas National Guard building The post Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Annual tree lighting ceremony takes place at the Outlets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is planning to launch the holiday shopping season with this year’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. at 6 p.m. The festivities will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video obtained by KTSM 9 News you […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX

