Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
Red tide advisory issued at all Sarasota County beaches
A red tide advisory was issued for all 16 Sarasota area beaches after elevated levels of red tide were detected.
scgov.net
Red Tide present at all county beaches
Sarasota - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at all 16 area beaches. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.
westorlandonews.com
$10M Stunning Beach House on Gulf of Mexico Set for Auction
DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. Known to locals as “The Pirate House or the Cactus House,” this contemporary masterpiece, designed by the highly renowned DSDG Architects, is an influence of the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement.
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
Longboat Observer
Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey
The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
Fishing pier damaged by blown-away boat in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — It was a very windy day out in Sarasota County because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The winds caused a boat to break away from its mooring across the bay. The boat then crashed into the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier and broke off part of its railing.
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties
Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
Mysuncoast.com
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice. “This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes...
fox13news.com
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
nomadlawyer.org
Venice Beach : Enjoy the Beautiful Atmosphere in Venice beach
There are many things to do in Venice. Venice is also a great place for fossil hunting. Venice Beach, Florida, offers visitors a wide expanse of white sand and turquoise waters, as well as a panoramic view of the Gulf of Mexico. Located just a half-mile from the city center, this beach is easy to access. The beach area is accessible by a short drive along West Venice Avenue. Once you reach the beach, you can walk a short distance to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
Longboat Observer
Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking
After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
scgov.net
Register now for the Sandy Claws Beach Run
SARASOTA COUNTY - Kick off the holiday season by participating in the 46th annual Sandy Claws Beach Run on Siesta Beach, Saturday, Dec. 10. Register by Nov. 16 to guarantee the best price, along with receiving a long-sleeve performance event T-shirt and runner bag. With many participants wearing fun holiday...
Longboat Observer
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church to host Autumn Fest in Sarasota
It's easy to tell the experienced patrons from the rookies at the St. Barbara Philoptochos Society's Autumn Fest. The rookies are covered with powdered sugar. Maria Kirlangitis, the vice president of the St. Barbara Philoptochos Society, said some people just don't know the best way to eat kourambiethes. Kourabiethes are...
One Person Dead In Pedestrian Crash On Clark Road In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting The Florida Highway Patrol on a crash involving a single vehicle vs. pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. Clark Road is down to one lane eastbound and one westbound. “We are asking
Longboat Observer
St. Armands annual Holiday Night of Lights event canceled
Update: To ensure the annual tradition continues, the City of Sarasota will hold a brief ceremonial tree lighting at St. Armands Circle on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Citing “restrictions” caused by the new Winter Spectacular event at St. Armands, Rachel Burns, the executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, has announced that the annual Holiday Night of Lights, which was scheduled for Dec. 2, has been canceled.
941area.com
It’s Sales Season! Here are Places to Go for Black Friday Deals and Shopping in Bradenton & Sarasota
Right after Thanksgiving, we enter Black Friday! If you didn't know, this is the best time to shop for your household! You'll not only be able to get items at a low price but also manage to save a lot and shop even more!. As we approach Christmas in Sarasota,...
Longboat Observer
Avelo adds new flight from SRQ to North Carolina
An airline that made its debut at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in early 2022 with service to the Northeast on Thursday announced it will soon launch flights to North Carolina as well. Avelo Airlines began service from SRQ to New Haven, Connecticut, in January and said today it will begin flying...
Longboat Observer
The do's and don'ts of driving golf carts in east Bradenton
As soon as River Club’s Adam Rimer saw someone walking on the sidewalk, he pulled his golf cart onto the grass. Rimer was driving his two children, 5-year-old Harrison Rimer and 7-year-old Ellie Rimer, to Braden River Elementary School, on the family golf cart. As they arrived at school...
Sarasota woman missing for nearly a week, police say
Police in Sarasota are requesting the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week.
