abc57.com
Notre Dame mourns the death of current student
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame is mourning the death of a current student. In a letter sent out Saturday morning, university leaders notified the community of the death of James (Jake) Blaauboer, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Letters and a military veteran of the U.S. Army.
ambs.edu
Weber, Yoder take on new leadership roles at AMBS
ELKHART, Indiana (Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary) — Mary Ann Weber, MA, Director of Enrollment; and Bob Yoder, DMin, CFRM, Director of Development; have joined the Administrative Cabinet of Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) in Elkhart, Indiana. This change follows the June 30 retirement of Daniel Grimes, MPA, Vice President...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity continues to expand thriving Mishawaka subdivision
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has built over 220 homes for families in need in our community. In 2018, Jimmy and Roselyn Carter came to Mishawaka for the Annual Carter Work Project, creating The Fields at Highland subdivision. "This is an awesome, awesome neighborhood,"...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warsaw (Indiana)
Warsaw is a small city in Indiana State and the county seat of Kosciusko County, United states. It had a population of thirteen thousand five hundred and fifty-nine after the 2020 census. The city is proclaimed the world’s Orthopedic Capital as it produces Orthopedic machines while numerous longstanding makers of...
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka dedicates piece of battleship U.S.S. Arizona in City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's City Hall is now home to a piece of the battleship U.S.S. Arizona. The battleship's loss has special meaning for Mishawaka natives. One of Mishawaka's own, seaman Arthur Albert Huys, was among the sailors who died on the ship. "It is a piece of national importance...
rv-pro.com
Truma Celebrates its 40 Under 40 Honoree
Truma said it is thrilled to congratulate Jonathan Ellis, OEM account manager, on his inclusion in RV PRO’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2022. The annual “40 under 40” event recognizes the best and brightest of the RV industry, as nominated by their peers and colleagues.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
WANE-TV
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
max983.net
John Glenn School Board Receives Update on Greene Township Disannexation Process
John Glenn School Corporation Superintendent Christopher Winchell updated the school board last week on discussions with the South Bend School Corporation concerning the disannexation of the Greene Township School. The Greene Township Trustee approached the John Glenn School Board in a public meeting in 2018 who was in support of...
Tri-City Record
“Oh Deer… Forest and Farms” is the theme for Miss/Mr./Miss Teen Coloma pageant 2023
The stage at Coloma High School auditorium was donned with peach trees and deer, mimicking the entrance of the former Deer Forest. Each of the nine contestants on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022 chose an elephant key from the tree and then was asked the corresponding question. The aspiring title holders along with the 2022 Coloma court members entertained the crowd by dancing the afternoon away to various country/western songs. Emcees for the day included Rochelle Ulleg and Sin’cere Taylor.
WANE-TV
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
