abc57.com
Notre Dame mourns the death of current student
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame is mourning the death of a current student. In a letter sent out Saturday morning, university leaders notified the community of the death of James (Jake) Blaauboer, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Letters and a military veteran of the U.S. Army.
ambs.edu
Keim joins AMBS Admissions Team
ELKHART, Indiana (Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary) — Paul A. Keim, PhD, of Goshen, Indiana, began Sept. 6 as half-time Student Services Coordinator for Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) in Elkhart, Indiana. He also serves in the seminary’s Bible Department as a Core Adjunct Faculty member, a role he has held since 2003.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
WNDU
City of Elkhart honors fallen military members on Veterans Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen. Two Veterans Day ceremonies took place on Friday, one at Rice Cemetery and the other at Prairie Street Cemetery. Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute. Mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans were...
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka dedicates piece of battleship U.S.S. Arizona in City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's City Hall is now home to a piece of the battleship U.S.S. Arizona. The battleship's loss has special meaning for Mishawaka natives. One of Mishawaka's own, seaman Arthur Albert Huys, was among the sailors who died on the ship. "It is a piece of national importance...
WNDU
Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
11/11 Highlight Zone Regional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll won its first-ever regional title with a 21-20 nail-biter in 6A, Snider staged a triumphant comeback to beat Mishawaka in 5A, Columbia City’s dream season came to an end in 4A with a loss to Kokomo, Bishop Luers secured the program’s 21st regional title with a win over Bluffton […]
valpo.life
BucherTech prepares for move to new, accessible Valparaiso office
Bucher Technologies (BucherTech) is closing out the year with a big change – the family-owned IT and managed services provider is migrating to a new office on 2803 Boilermaker Court – making them neighbors to Menards, Target, and the other shops of the Valparaiso Marketplace. Currently nestled downtown...
inkfreenews.com
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
WNDU
Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award. “Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warsaw (Indiana)
Warsaw is a small city in Indiana State and the county seat of Kosciusko County, United states. It had a population of thirteen thousand five hundred and fifty-nine after the 2020 census. The city is proclaimed the world’s Orthopedic Capital as it produces Orthopedic machines while numerous longstanding makers of...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of tamandua pup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Potawatomi Zoo announced the birth of a baby tamandua pup!. Olive, the baby’s mother, gave birth to her first pup, the zoo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see them!. Welcome to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Goes ‘Nuts’ For Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary Fundraiser
Over four tons of nuts were being boxed and bagged by the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) and other volunteers Wednesday for the annual fruit and nut sale. The sale has been a tradition for over 50 years and benefits many of the local Salvation Army’s programs.
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department looking for Winterfest Lighted Parade participants
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department is issuing a callout to local businesses to participate in the upcoming Winterfest Lighted Parade. Interested organizations can design a float or decorate a car with holiday lights to be a part of the parade and can sign up here. The...
