FOLLOWUP: Salmon in the street in High Point
As previewed in our traffic alerts the past few mornings, SDOT was out today painting community-designed salmon in the street in High Point. The decorative fish are planned for two “Healthy Street” sections of 31st SW and SW Graham. We went over late today to see what had been completed in the first round of work.
WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle, day 4
Renee November 10, 2022 (8:14 am) At 8:13am, I saw them (at least 3) still headed south passed Blake Island headed towards Vashon. Ferry will likely be able to see them any minuted. TM November 10, 2022 (8:18 am) Super active both sides Vashon. Fun pic from Lowman at 8:10,...
FYI: You can set out some extra yard waste at no extra cost this month
Planning to go outside this no-rain-expected weekend and clear away some leaves (or catch up on other yard work)? Here’s the annual reminder – November is “free extra yard waste” month for city curbside-pickup customers. Each collection day through the end of the month, Seattle Public Utilities says, you can set out up to 10 extra bags/containers of yard waste.
FOLLOWUP: 2 updates on ‘affordable apartments’ project for Westwood driver-licensing office site
MeganP63 November 10, 2022 (7:43 pm) 144 unit apartment building with parking for 20 vehicles proposed…….. that makes sense……lol. WSB November 10, 2022 (8:35 pm) If you can’t visualize the site, it’s within steps of one RapidRide line and soon a second. And across the street from a vastly underutilized collection of parking spaces (aka Westwood Village). Perhaps the center will consider offering some of its spaces for lease, as is done with at least one other huge and underutilized West Seattle parking lot, the one surrounding Rite-Aid south of The Junction … TR.
Scenes from tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, including Desmond Hansen’s guest appearance
Every time we’ve seen West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen, he’s been out along a street, in protective gear, painting a signal box. Tonight, a different setting, and some of his other work:. As previewed here earlier this week, Hansen is the featured artist tonight for the West Seattle...
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!
(Seen at Lincoln Park – photo by Darlene Allen) Welcome to Saturday! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT crews are scheduled to work starting early this morning on the salmon street murals planned for parts of 31st SW and SW Graham in High Point – here’s the explanatory notice.
West Seattle Art Walk with music, HPIC town hall, Thriftway Taste, theater at WSHS, more for your Thursday
Tonight’s marquee event – this month’s West Seattle Art Walk! Here’s the list/map:. Artists and venues are spotlighted in this month’s preview – which features food and drink specials as well as art-hosting venues. Highlights include three Art of Music performances – Sarah Brunner at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral (2141 California SW), Kristen Marlo at John L. Scott Real Estate in The Junction (4445 California SW), and Joshua Dennis at Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction (6413 California SW). The Art Walk starts at 5 pm; the musical performances run concurrently, 6 pm-7:45 pm, at all three venues.
COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until West Seattle Junction’s Holiday Festival, with first-ever GLOWS
Speaking of holidays … Saturday, December 3 – just three weeks from today – is the date to set on your calendar for the biggest event of the season in the West Seattle Junction. What started as “just” the tree lighting is expanding to include not only the return of a Night Market but also GLOWS – Glorious Lights of West Seattle. We had a bit of information about it when the call for artists opened last month, but you have a role in this too – here’s more, from West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay:
Silent Disco, Alien Open Mic, burlesque, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Camp Long – photo by Rosalie Miller) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment – and dropoff spot for what you pick up and bag – available until 5 pm at the Admiral Way entrance to Schmitz Park.
VETERANS DAY: Pack 282 assists with West Seattle Junction flags
The Stars and Stripes again graced The Junction today for Veterans Day. Thanks to Margaret for the photos – she reports:. Cub Scout Pack 282 set up the flags in honor of Veterans Day at the Alaska Junction with the American Legion. Above, Josie, proud Army granddaughter, unfurls a...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday begins
Partly sunny today – high in the 40s. (Wednesday’s high was 45, 9 degrees below what’s normal for that date; the low was 32, ten degrees below normal.) -West Seattle Bridge lane closures again tonight: “11 PM Thursday to 5 AM Friday: All westbound travel lanes on the Spokane St Viaduct approaching the West Seattle bridge will be closed. Access to westbound lanes on the West Seattle Bridge from southbound SR 99 will be maintained during this time. People driving should detour to the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) to avoid delays and construction.”
FOUND DOG: Delridge – November 12, 2022 11:37 am
I found this dog on Delridge and Kenyon St with no collar. I took her to the vet and she’s microchipped so we know her age and name, but the contact number for the owner was disconnected. Owner needs to verify dog’s name and age when calling: 928-925-8716.
ALMOST OPEN: Sneak peek inside Camp West in The Junction
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) At Camp West, soon to open in the ex-West 5 space in the West Seattle Junction, they’re taking the camping theme seriously – yet lightheartedly. When you walk into the space at 4539 California SW, you’ll notice foldable canvas chairs at the tables...
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Return of Thriftway’s ‘Holiday Taste’
Two weeks until Thanksgiving. That means it’s peak time for menu planning, and that’s why West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) has brought back its Holiday Taste sampling event, happening in-store right now through 7 pm. There’s also a deal if you do some shopping while you’re there:
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Beer Church Turkey Bowl returns Saturday
(File photo, donated food at a past Turkey Bowl) The Beer Church Turkey Bowl is a beer-release party and early-holiday-season benefit all in one, and it’s back, tomorrow (Saturday) at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon). Here’s the announcement from Kim at the Beer Church (philanthropic arm of the West Seattle-headquartered Washington Beer Blog):
CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS celebrates student athletes’ success
Chief Sealth International High School celebrated fall-sports success with its seasonal banquet last night, In addition to its sport-by-sport award, they also celebrated two college signings – softball player Jing Gardner has signed with the University of Washington:. Soccer player Vivian Gaither is headed to Quincy University, one of...
FUN WAY TO HELP: Friendsgiving fundraiser Sunday with Mode Music and Performing Arts – get your tickets ASAP!
If you’re not already ticketed for the Mode Music and Performing Arts Friendsgiving Fundraiser this Sunday (November 13), you can still buy tickets tonight! Here’s the announcement:. We’re celebrating Thanksgiving early this Sunday at our Friendsgiving Fundraiser, and we’re most thankful for YOU, the community members who make...
CONTINUING SUNDAY: Peace Lutheran Church’s holiday bazaar is back
Christmas is six weeks away. If you’re ready to get in the mood, this weekend’s return of the Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle) holiday bazaar is the place – many of the handmade/fair-trade items are holiday-themed:. The bazaar also features a bake sale, with proceeds benefiting the West...
