ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS

The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th. This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast. This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has...
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Air show, chili cookoff, and crafts: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in our area this weekend:. The Sturt Air Show returns this weekend with the theme, "Celebrating Aviation: Honoring its Past and Inspiring its Future." In addition to the air show, guests can enjoy displays, vendors, and children's...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Coming Up! As holiday season nears, time to hop (and shop) to it

You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. You can find some great deals at the Garden Club of Indian River County, which has its big yard sale 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. “It is jam-packed with tables and stuff,” said the club’s treasurer, Karen Vatland. “They’re beating down the doors at 7:30. It’s crowded.” Vatland said people love scoring great deals on plants, holiday decorations, household goods, purses, jewelry, books, children’s toys and games, almost everything except “the kitchen sink, and clothes. We don’t accept clothing.” The items come from the members, some of whom are getting ready to move or to simplify their households. They are all gardeners so there’s usually quite a bit of plant and pots. “It’s the yearly cleansing of our cupboards,” Vatland said. Club members try to have everything priced ahead of time, but sometimes the cashiers have to offer up a price, so even if you are hunting for that bargain, lighten up, have fun and go with the flow. Most of the Yard Sale takes place inside the club quarters. The plants, though, will be on the club’s patio. After the yard sale, members pack everything up and donate it to charities. “When you come to a yard sale, what do you want?” Vatland said. “Great bargains. And all the stuff is at a great bargain because we want to sell it. But we don’t sell coffee. Bring your own if you need it.” The Garden Club of IRC is at 2526 17th Ave., Vero Beach. Call 772-567-5602 or visit GardenClubOfIRC.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Santa Claus parade kicks off holidays at The Gardens Mall

Santa Claus and a jolly cast of characters will kick off the holiday season at The Gardens Mall on Friday, Nov. 11. The lavishly decorated shopping center hosts Old St. Nick and a variety of events throughout the season. Santa Claus will arrive in style, and in the Christmas spirit,...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
macaronikid.com

Holiday Craft and Vendor Markets in Vero Beach, FL

Looking to get some fun holiday shopping done while supporting local makers and small businesses? Look no further. Mark your calendars for these upcoming vendor markets in Vero Beach. We always recommend verifying event details before attending, as changes can occur without notice to Macaroni KID Vero Beach. Vero Beach...
VERO BEACH, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

Fun things to do this weekend: Nov. 11-13

Funny girl Heather McMahan is making her way to the Palm Beach Improv! The Atlanta-native takes the stage in West Palm Beach on Friday for shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. Get your tickets here!. The 33rd...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

IRC Adoptable Pets

This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sikorski's Attic: Pretty sideboard was originally part of dining set

Dear John: Attached are some photos of a sideboard I purchased at a sale 50 years ago in Fort Pierce. If you could provide me with any information about it, such as where to look for identifying marks, possible age, origin, possible value and what would be a good way to sell it, as I need the space. – V.McI., internet.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy