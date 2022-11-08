You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. You can find some great deals at the Garden Club of Indian River County, which has its big yard sale 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. “It is jam-packed with tables and stuff,” said the club’s treasurer, Karen Vatland. “They’re beating down the doors at 7:30. It’s crowded.” Vatland said people love scoring great deals on plants, holiday decorations, household goods, purses, jewelry, books, children’s toys and games, almost everything except “the kitchen sink, and clothes. We don’t accept clothing.” The items come from the members, some of whom are getting ready to move or to simplify their households. They are all gardeners so there’s usually quite a bit of plant and pots. “It’s the yearly cleansing of our cupboards,” Vatland said. Club members try to have everything priced ahead of time, but sometimes the cashiers have to offer up a price, so even if you are hunting for that bargain, lighten up, have fun and go with the flow. Most of the Yard Sale takes place inside the club quarters. The plants, though, will be on the club’s patio. After the yard sale, members pack everything up and donate it to charities. “When you come to a yard sale, what do you want?” Vatland said. “Great bargains. And all the stuff is at a great bargain because we want to sell it. But we don’t sell coffee. Bring your own if you need it.” The Garden Club of IRC is at 2526 17th Ave., Vero Beach. Call 772-567-5602 or visit GardenClubOfIRC.org.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO