treasurecoast.com
CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS
The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th. This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast. This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has...
cw34.com
Air show, chili cookoff, and crafts: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in our area this weekend:. The Sturt Air Show returns this weekend with the theme, "Celebrating Aviation: Honoring its Past and Inspiring its Future." In addition to the air show, guests can enjoy displays, vendors, and children's...
veronews.com
Coming Up! As holiday season nears, time to hop (and shop) to it
You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. You can find some great deals at the Garden Club of Indian River County, which has its big yard sale 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. “It is jam-packed with tables and stuff,” said the club’s treasurer, Karen Vatland. “They’re beating down the doors at 7:30. It’s crowded.” Vatland said people love scoring great deals on plants, holiday decorations, household goods, purses, jewelry, books, children’s toys and games, almost everything except “the kitchen sink, and clothes. We don’t accept clothing.” The items come from the members, some of whom are getting ready to move or to simplify their households. They are all gardeners so there’s usually quite a bit of plant and pots. “It’s the yearly cleansing of our cupboards,” Vatland said. Club members try to have everything priced ahead of time, but sometimes the cashiers have to offer up a price, so even if you are hunting for that bargain, lighten up, have fun and go with the flow. Most of the Yard Sale takes place inside the club quarters. The plants, though, will be on the club’s patio. After the yard sale, members pack everything up and donate it to charities. “When you come to a yard sale, what do you want?” Vatland said. “Great bargains. And all the stuff is at a great bargain because we want to sell it. But we don’t sell coffee. Bring your own if you need it.” The Garden Club of IRC is at 2526 17th Ave., Vero Beach. Call 772-567-5602 or visit GardenClubOfIRC.org.
WPBF News 25
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
floridaweekly.com
Santa Claus parade kicks off holidays at The Gardens Mall
Santa Claus and a jolly cast of characters will kick off the holiday season at The Gardens Mall on Friday, Nov. 11. The lavishly decorated shopping center hosts Old St. Nick and a variety of events throughout the season. Santa Claus will arrive in style, and in the Christmas spirit,...
macaronikid.com
Holiday Craft and Vendor Markets in Vero Beach, FL
Looking to get some fun holiday shopping done while supporting local makers and small businesses? Look no further. Mark your calendars for these upcoming vendor markets in Vero Beach. We always recommend verifying event details before attending, as changes can occur without notice to Macaroni KID Vero Beach. Vero Beach...
southfloridaweekend.com
Fun things to do this weekend: Nov. 11-13
Funny girl Heather McMahan is making her way to the Palm Beach Improv! The Atlanta-native takes the stage in West Palm Beach on Friday for shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. Get your tickets here!. The 33rd...
3 to See: Craft festival, 'Sculpture in Motion,' Symphonia's 'Fire'
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
Click10.com
Pint and a pub-sub: Publix stores now offer beer and wine while you shop
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Ever feel like enjoying a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping? Publix Supermarkets says it’s giving customers another reason to believe that their stores are “Where Shopping is a pleasure.”. Pours at Publix is a concept launched recently which allows...
hometownnewstc.com
IRC Adoptable Pets
This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sikorski's Attic: Pretty sideboard was originally part of dining set
Dear John: Attached are some photos of a sideboard I purchased at a sale 50 years ago in Fort Pierce. If you could provide me with any information about it, such as where to look for identifying marks, possible age, origin, possible value and what would be a good way to sell it, as I need the space. – V.McI., internet.
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Sandbags available in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Sandbags are available in Fort Pierce. People can fill up their own bags at Jaycee Park. Two other locations are at Dreamland Park and Pioneer Park.
Upwards of $180,000 of equipment stolen from Okeechobee funeral home
An Okeechobee funeral homeowner believes $180,000 of their equipment was stolen, while their staff was at home, riding out Hurricane Nicole.
veronews.com
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)
As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
Couple Rescued Off Sailboat As It Was Pounded By Hurricane Winds
A Fort Pierce man is telling the story about how he and his wife were rescued from their sailboat that was caught in the Indian River Lagoon while Hurricane Nicole was moving through.
cw34.com
Dog rescued by Good Samaritans in the Indian River during Hurricane Nicole
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While the worst of Nicole is behind for those living in Jensen Beach, it was certainly a tough night. The storm’s whipping winds Wednesday night caused the water to rise in high levels, partially collapsing roads along Indian River Drive and destroying docks.
wflx.com
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
