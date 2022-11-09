Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
Crypto VCs Reckon With Failing FTX Investments
The recent crypto crash has Sequoia and Multicoin Capital explaining their exposure to embattled exchange FTX. Venture capital (VC) firms Sequoia and Multicoin Capital have issued letters to limited partners advising them of their exposure risk to collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Multicoin Capital, a crypto-focused VC unit, has reportedly told...
blockworks.co
Grim Outlook for Bitcoin, Ether Prices as ‘More Bodies to Surface’
Analysts believe crypto, led by bitcoin and ether, could be headed for further sell-offs as the market reels from the FTX debacle. Crypto analysts are predicting further turbulence for bitcoin and ether prices over the next nine months, as the industry picks up the pieces following the shock collapse of FTX.
blockworks.co
Did CZ Really Have Any Intention of Buying FTX?
From the moment Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao announced that he was looking to acquire Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, skeptics noted that there was one question that didn’t seem to have an obvious answer. Why bother?. After all, CZ had already essentially driven his rival to the point of...
blockworks.co
FTX Re-enables Withdrawals, But Only in Bahamas
As customer withdrawal demands mount, FTX prioritizes staff and inner circle. FTX.com paused processing withdrawals on the platform Tuesday as its solvency crisis became acute, and executives search for new funding. Earlier today, blockchain analytics platform Nansen first noticed limited withdrawal activity appeared to pick back up again and tracked...
blockworks.co
Funds Are SHIB? Crypto.com Reserves Are 20% Memecoin
According to a wallet analysis published by Crypto dot com CEO Kris Mars Marszalek on his official Twitter feed, 20% of all reserves at the exchange are held in the highly speculative memecoin shiba inu (SHIB). As fear of crypto contagion from the FTX meltdown spreads, Marszalek seems eager to...
blockworks.co
Scaramucci Flew to Bahamas to Help Bankman-Fried. It Didn’t Work
FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried. SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has implored FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried to open up to regulators about the collapse of the exchange. The...
blockworks.co
Tether Freezes FTX USDT as Dollar Peg Wobbles
Tether froze USDT belonging to FTX as speculation spread over whether its sister organization was shorting the stablecoin. Crypto markets are stressed from the ongoing FTX scandal, causing the dollar peg of top stablecoin tether (USDT) to wobble on major platforms, including Binance. And just as USDT regained footing after...
blockworks.co
Silvergate Capital Shares Pressured by FTX Debacle
The price of Silvergate stock has dropped significantly, but how bad will it get?. Count Silvergate Capital among the publicly-traded crypto names hit by plunging stock prices triggered by this week’s sudden market downturn. Silvergate, a digital assets-focused, registered US bank, has drawn the attention of Wall Street analysts,...
blockworks.co
SBF Commits to ‘Radical Transparency’ as FTX Seeks Investment Capital
Priority is taking care of customers as the falling exchange is in talks with players to gain liquidity. FTX is spending the next week in search of liquidity, the company’s founder said Thursday morning in a Twitter thread pledging “radical transparency” as his company faces dire straits, in need of an infusion of capital.
blockworks.co
Solana Community Remains Bullish Despite FTX Fallout
An estimated 10% of Solana’s market capitalization belonged to entities affiliated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Solana, once championed as the “Ethereum Killer” has seen the price of its native token SOL tank by roughly 47% over the past week dominated by the FTX train wreck. SOL is the...
blockworks.co
Crypto Chaos Dims Prospects of US Bitcoin ETF: Analysts
The discount of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hits record 41% in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s fall. The slim chance of a US bitcoin ETF getting approved likely just got slimmer, analysts said, as high crypto market volatility spurred by FTX’s ongoing struggles persists. Grayscale Investments’...
blockworks.co
Coinbase, Ripple CEOs Blame SEC for FTX User Strife
Elizabeth Warren says the SEC needs to be more aggressive in policing crypto markets, but ambiguous rules has pushed most trade offshore. The FTX brouhaha has further highlighted a problem with US regulation: Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ambiguity has forced the top crypto exchanges to operate offshore, leaving customers exposed to bent business practices.
blockworks.co
BlockFi Stops Withdrawals, Hinting FTX Mess Can Only Get Worse
BlockFi has been swept up in the widespread crypto reckoning, admitting it can’t function properly due to the ongoing FTX crisis. BlockFi, the crypto lender bailed out by FTX earlier this year, has suspended withdrawals only two days after assuring users that it was fully operational. In a tweet...
blockworks.co
Inflation Cools, Bitcoin and Stocks Bounce
There’s an old trader’s saying that “in a crisis, correlations go to 1.0”. Cryptocurrencies and equities posted significant gains Thursday following several sessions in the red as inflation data came back better-than-expected and digital asset traders digested the fall of FTX. Bitcoin and ether rebounded Thursday, rallying...
blockworks.co
Binance US, Coinbase, Curve in Bidding War for BlockFi Credit Card Customers
Binance US and Coinbase are among the bidders for the BlockFi credit card program and its associated customers, Blockworks has learned, while smaller fintech competitor Curve is also in the hunt for the approximately 87,500 BlockFi accounts. BlockFi suspended withdrawals on Thursday November 12, saying that it was not able...
blockworks.co
Ontario Teachers Fund Sank $95M in Failed FTX Empire
The Ontario Teachers Pension Fund backed crypto exchange FTX to invest in digital asset infrastructure, rather than any one particular token. In Ontario, a teachers’ pension fund is swept up in the current crypto crisis following sizable investments in FTX over the past year. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan...
blockworks.co
FTX Staff Lost ‘Significant Portions’ of Net Worth on Exchange
A former FTX executive said he sent $700,000 to the embattled crypto exchange just before it suspended withdrawals earlier this week. The meltdown of crypto exchange FTX is heavily impacting markets — but on a more personal level, employees who believed they worked for one of the most credible crypto platforms are reeling.
blockworks.co
Bahamas Regulator Freezes FTX Assets
FTX’s Bahamas-based subsidiary is now facing a local regulator’s inquiry into accusations of impropriety when it comes to its safeguarding of customer funds. A Bahamas securities regulator on Thursday froze the assets of the local subsidiary of beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas also...
blockworks.co
Understanding the Biggest Institutional Adoption Bottleneck: Poor Settlement
When trading is executed on a blockchain ledger, clearing and settlement can happen simultaneously. Institutions want to get into crypto. No one argues this point much anymore. The thing is, it’s not easy for traditional finance players to participate in blockchain-based digital asset markets. And while regulation is often...
