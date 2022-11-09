ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curbed

The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island

Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
cohaitungchi.com

Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC

Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend in the New York City area

NEW YORK - From rap and rock, to even some Latin flair and laughs, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. FRIDAY: Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and more take over Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!
therealdeal.com

FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo

The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
CBS New York

Holiday Train Show set to return to New York City on Nov. 19

NEW YORK -- The Holiday Train Show, an annual tradition, is in motion to return to the Bronx next week.On Thursday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got a behind-the-scenes look at the work to get the popular attraction up and running.It's a different type of Santa's workshop, with crews busy bringing a holiday tradition to life.The Holiday Train Show brings together New York City's famous landmarks.Laura Busse Dolan is making sure the show is on track to open for its 31st year. She is the president of the Kentucky-based company behind the dazzling display "Applied Imagination," which was started by her father."I...
New York Post

Dreams come true for the whole family at American Dream

Believe it or not, it really is possible to ride waterslides and roller coasters, practice your downhill, shop, and enjoy both local and international cuisine all in one location – just a short trip from New York City. If you’re looking for an adventure for the whole family, shopping for the holidays, or enjoying a date night, American Dream is the ideal destination.
NBC New York

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
therealdeal.com

Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops

Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
The Staten Island Advance

A first peek at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ahead of its journey to NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is officially on its way to Manhattan, after it was cut down in Queensbury, N.Y., on Thursday. The 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce was chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year -- donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y. It is traveling more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive in Manhattan on Saturday, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
Tasting Table

Best Thai Restaurants In New York City

New York City is one of the most important culinary hubs in the entire United States. In addition to its endless array of celebrity-driven hotspots and Michelin-starred restaurants, New York City is also home to nearly every kind of global cuisine in existence. Though its famed Chinatown and Chinese takeout is pretty iconic, Thai food has also grown immensely in popularity. From savory noodle dishes to heartwarming soups, Thai food is generally seen as very flavorful, comforting, and delicious.
