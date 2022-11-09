NEW YORK -- The Holiday Train Show, an annual tradition, is in motion to return to the Bronx next week.On Thursday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got a behind-the-scenes look at the work to get the popular attraction up and running.It's a different type of Santa's workshop, with crews busy bringing a holiday tradition to life.The Holiday Train Show brings together New York City's famous landmarks.Laura Busse Dolan is making sure the show is on track to open for its 31st year. She is the president of the Kentucky-based company behind the dazzling display "Applied Imagination," which was started by her father."I...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO