New York State

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's House Purchase

Even though Gisele Bundchen recently filed for divorce, she has reportedly purchased property that's awfully close to where Tom Brady is building a house. According to TMZ, Bundchen bought a $11.5 million home in the Miami Beach area. It's right across the creek from Brady's future house. Brady apparently knows...
The Spun

Dak Prescott Was Asked About Odell Beckham Thursday

With Odell Beckham Jr. approaching a return to football action, talks about his potential free-agent options have reached a fevered pace. The Dallas Cowboys have long been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the veteran wide receiver. And during a press conference on Thursday, quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about this possibility.

