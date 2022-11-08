Read full article on original website
Lacey Cruse criticizes Sedgwick County’s $25K probe into her Facebook post accusations
“Of course they didn’t find anything wrong because it was stopped before it could start,” Cruse told The Eagle.
kfdi.com
Water, sewer rates to go up in Wichita for 2023
Water and sewer rates will go up in Wichita next year, but the city plans to continue assistance programs for customers who have been financially struggling. The water rates will go up 6.25 percent and sewer rates will be 3 percent higher, for a combined increase of 4.95 percent. For low-end water users, that will be an increase of around $2.43 a month. Mid-range water users will have an increase around $3.54 a month, and high-end users will see an increase of around $7.51. Commercial customers will have an increase of about $36.95 a month.
Maize residents asked to boil water
KDHE officials say an electrical interruption and mechanical failure caused of a loss of water pressure, which may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination. The advisory was issued Saturday.
kfdi.com
Cause identified for fire at Park City recycling facility
Sedgwick County fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that burned for more than a week at a Park City recycling facility. Investigators said spontaneous combustion occurred at the southeast corner of the most northern pile of wood debris. That happens when low ignition temperature materials, like wood, wood chips and mulch, self-heat and auto-ignite. Investigators said that was the only cause that could not be ruled out.
kmuw.org
Proud of Wichita seeks to uplift LGBTQ-owned businesses by increasing their visibility
A newly formed business organization wants to provide support for LGBTQ businesses. A new business organization aimed to promote LGBTQ businesses in Wichita will host a membership kickoff drive on Friday, Nov. 18. For this installment of In The Mix, Carla Eckels sat down with Chris Pumpelly, founder & chief executive of Proud of Wichita.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 9-11
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:38 a.m. police responded to a report of a female acting strange and driving up and down the street in the 500 block of N. 8th. An officer made contact and the female said she was taking a break from her kids.
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
Healthcare IT News
William Newton Hospital automates patient transfers, freeing physicians and nurses
William Newton Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Kansas that serves patients in Winfield, Cowley County and neighboring regions. The nonprofit community general hospital is locally managed and financially self-sufficient, relying entirely on patient revenue and philanthropic support. It is not supported by local taxes and does not receive outside health system assistance.
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission were up for reelection.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
KAKE TV
Driver arrested after pickup kills 2 people changing flat tire on Wichita highway interchange
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Travis Mock was booked early Friday morning for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, DUI, no proof of insurance, a traffic violation, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile making stops around Wichita
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in Wichita this week and has made several stops.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold trend continues, rain/snow mix possible next week
After a cool day with highs in the 40s and 50s, temperatures fall overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to dip back into the 20s for most, with those in northwestern Kansas looking at the upper teens for tomorrow morning. Highs by the afternoon will rebound back into the 40s...
WIBW
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern stays cool, eyeing chance for rain/snow mix
Our chilly stint continues this weekend as temperatures stay well below our average for this time of year. Saturday morning lows dropped to the single digits to the northwest, with feels-like temperatures below zero at times. Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer today with a mix of 40s...
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
KAKE TV
Police identify 2 of 3 people sought after gun fired in Wichita hospital pediatric unit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have identified two of the three people being sought in connection to gunfire inside a local hospital. The department on Friday was still asking for the community's help in identifying the third woman. The incident happened Monday after 7 p.m. in the...
Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
Third suspect found in gun shot at Via Christi pediatric unit incident
WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.
