Arkansas City, KS

kfdi.com

Water, sewer rates to go up in Wichita for 2023

Water and sewer rates will go up in Wichita next year, but the city plans to continue assistance programs for customers who have been financially struggling. The water rates will go up 6.25 percent and sewer rates will be 3 percent higher, for a combined increase of 4.95 percent. For low-end water users, that will be an increase of around $2.43 a month. Mid-range water users will have an increase around $3.54 a month, and high-end users will see an increase of around $7.51. Commercial customers will have an increase of about $36.95 a month.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Maize residents asked to boil water

KDHE officials say an electrical interruption and mechanical failure caused of a loss of water pressure, which may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination. The advisory was issued Saturday.
MAIZE, KS
kfdi.com

Cause identified for fire at Park City recycling facility

Sedgwick County fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that burned for more than a week at a Park City recycling facility. Investigators said spontaneous combustion occurred at the southeast corner of the most northern pile of wood debris. That happens when low ignition temperature materials, like wood, wood chips and mulch, self-heat and auto-ignite. Investigators said that was the only cause that could not be ruled out.
PARK CITY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 9-11

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:38 a.m. police responded to a report of a female acting strange and driving up and down the street in the 500 block of N. 8th. An officer made contact and the female said she was taking a break from her kids.
PONCA CITY, OK
KWCH.com

Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
WICHITA, KS
Healthcare IT News

William Newton Hospital automates patient transfers, freeing physicians and nurses

William Newton Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Kansas that serves patients in Winfield, Cowley County and neighboring regions. The nonprofit community general hospital is locally managed and financially self-sufficient, relying entirely on patient revenue and philanthropic support. It is not supported by local taxes and does not receive outside health system assistance.
WINFIELD, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Driver arrested after pickup kills 2 people changing flat tire on Wichita highway interchange

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Travis Mock was booked early Friday morning for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, DUI, no proof of insurance, a traffic violation, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
WICHITA, KS

