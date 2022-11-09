Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 3:12PM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they...
Idaho8.com
Dunn’s late free throw help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws to send Temple past No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Friday night. Temple fans stormed the court in a wild celebration. Dunn sank the first free throw for a 65-64 lead and Villanova called timeout to ice the sophomore guard. It didn’t matter. Dunn delivered on the second one. Dunn led the Owls with 22 points and Khalif Battle had 21. Caleb Daniels led Villanova with 19 points and Eric Dixon had 18.
Comments / 0