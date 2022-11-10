Boys basketball: Preview capsules for high school teams in Hall County

Lakeview Academy faces Chestatee in the first round of Lanierland on Dec. 28, 2021 at Lakeview Academy. Photo by Natalae LaDouceur

Cherokee Bluff

Coach: Josh Travis

Record last year: 12-14

Returning starters: 6-0, Sr., Carlos Marlow (15.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg); 6-0, Sr., Jhace Justice (8 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 6-3, Soph., Boston Kersh (10.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg); 5-11, Soph., Tyler Underwood (5 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 apg).

Things to know: For the second straight season, the Bears are a quite young squad, with Marlow and Justice as the only two seniors on the roster.

However, the return of several underclassmen who got very valuable court experience a year ago such as sophomores Kersh and Underwood, means Cherokee Bluff will be considerably more seasoned as they move up in classification to Region 8-4A in 2022-23.

The other pluses the Bears have is a strong team chemistry, since many of the players have played together several seasons now, and depth in the backcourt, which will be bolstered further with the presence of junior guards Tanaka Mukono, Logan Homes and Bryce Horton.

Chestatee

Coach: Tanner Plemmons

Record last year: 10-19, First round state playoffs

Returning starters: 6-2, Sr., Jarvis Weaver (10.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 assists per game); 5-11, Jr., Josh Bull (8.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.3 apg); 6-0, Sr, Hugh Pruitt (10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.2 apg); 6-3, Sr., Eli Parlier (5.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 6-5, Jr., Colton Wilbanks (16.4 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 1.8 blocks per game).

Things to know: Despite losing eight of their last nine games last year, that one win was an upset of third-seeded Madison County that vaulted the War Eagles into the Class 4A state tournament.

That experience could be extremely valuable this season, especially with all five starters returning, led by a pair of All-Region selections in second-team forward Wilbanks and honorable-mention Pruitt.

Between those two and senior returning starters Weaver, Parlier and junior Bull, the War Eagles’ nucleus will not only be very versatile but have excellent team chemistry in their third year together on varsity. The starting five combined to average nearly 50 points, 30 rebounds and more than 10 assists per game last season.

The addition of 6-2 senior Henry Grimsley and 5-10 junior Brock Moody should also bring even more depth to the backcourt.

East Hall

Coach: Joe Dix

Record last year: 16-9

Returning regulars: 6-4, Sr., C.J. Agborsangaya (14 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 apg); 5-9, Sr., Andy Andrade; 6-3, Sr., Cam Harrick; 6-0, Sr., Levi Holtzclaw (10 ppg, 2.5 apg); 6-3, Jr., Maddox Smith.

Things to know: The Vikings welcome back coach Dix, who guided the program to 14 state tournament appearances and one state championship between 2005-2018, after four season coaching in Gwinnett County at Collins Hill. Agborsangaya anchors a program that won the Lanierland in 2021 for the first time in 12 years, keyed by the senior’s tournament MVP performance.

He also leads a group of returning veterans, which also includes Holtzclaw, who hit the game-winning free throw in last year’s Lanierland finals at North Hall. The Vikings also include a lot of similar-sized, long, athletic players who Dix is hopeful will fit in well into his more up-tempo style he will re-install.

There also figures to be quite a few contributions for some promising newcomers like senior Jaylen Williams, junior Chris Alford and sophomore Jevon Harrison in the backcourt, as well as a trio of freshmen in Jamarcus Harrison, Khalil Goss and Chasen Jones.

Flowery Branch

Coach: Jay Burney

Record last year: 12-14

Returning starters: 6-6, Sr., Tyleek Worth (16 ppg, 9.7 rpg); 6-2, Sr., Jackson Owens (10 ppg, 2.8 rpg); 5-10, Sr., Jack Burney (6.3 ppg, 2.1 apg); 5-9, Soph., Jeremiah Ware (9.3 ppg, 1.6 apg); 6-2, Sr., Fe Honors (5.8 ppg., 6 rpg).

Things to know: Experience should not be a problem this season for the Falcons, who return all five starters from last season, including co-captains Owens, the younger Burney and Honors. Worth is one of the county’s top returning players after averaging nearly a double-double in 2021-22. The elder Burney is confident that the Falcons can be significantly improved this winter, particularly with their depth.

That area should be bolstered by the addition of two transfers who should have an impact: 5-9 senior guard Jayden Gudz and 6-4 senior wing forward Thomas Weatherley.

The other area the elder Burney is excited about his team is its versatility, with the return of Worth and the addition of Weatherley giving the Falcons the ability to show different looks with bigger or smaller lineups.

Gainesville

Coach: Chuck Graham

Record last year: 5-18

Returning regulars: 6-2, Sr., Charlie Reisman; 5-10, Sr., Julius Jackson; 6-5, Jr., Ellis Pitts; 5-11, Sr., Dre Raven.

Things to know: After an uncharacteristically down season in 2021-22, the Red Elephants look to bounce back in a big way this winter. Graham and his staff welcome back a veteran group led by nine seniors, including a trio of returning backcourt starters in Reisman, Jackson and Raven, and another, Pitts, on the wing.

The issue, at least early on, is that the Red Elephants may have to wait for the latter two of those seniors, who could be tied up for a while with the Gainesville football team should it make a lengthy run in the state playoffs.

The good news is that could give a chance for newcomer transfers like senior wing Isaiah Rico and senior guard Isaac Marcero from Lakeview Academy, and senior guard Cade Simmons from Cherokee Bluff to develop closer chemistry with their new teammates.

Johnson

Coach: Gary Compton

Record last year: 1-25

Returning starters: 6-3, Jr., Jaiden Riley (8 ppg., 4 rpg); 5-10, Jr., Demitri Moon (6 ppg., 3 rpg); 5-9, Sr., Max Dunham; 5-11, Sr., Bryce Parsons.

Things to know: Johnson will still be young, with only a few listed seniors on this year’s roster. However, the Knights do have several things going for them as they try to improve after winning just one game in the 2021-22 campaign. Four starters from last season return, including a pair of seniors with two years of varsity experience and two juniors who are also a year older and more seasoned.

The Knights will welcome back senior Andre Hernandez, who is healthy again after missing all of his junior season with an injury and should help improve the team’s shooting, ball-handling and speed.

In addition, keep an eye on freshman Monty Young, who Compton says could challenge for playing time at the point.

All of those factors, in addition to a very productive summer, has Compton confident the Knights will be competitive in the revamped 11-team Region 8-4A.

Lakeview Academy

Coach: Tyler Sanders

Record last year: 9-17

Returning starters: 6-2, Soph., Jack Collins (9 ppg, 5 rpg).

Things to know: The Lions, who have left the GHSA for the GIAA, will welcome back only one starter from last year in Collins, who made a strong debut as a freshman in 2021-22. Collins being only a sophomore accentuates just how young the Lions figure to be this winter, with a squad featuring just one senior and only three juniors.

There does appear to be improved talent this year, especially with the arrival of sophomore transfers Justyce Sadler and Tayden Ware from Cherokee Bluff.

The young squad will face a very challenging non- GIAA 4A/3A District 4 schedule, with 10 games against opponents who qualified for the GHSA state tournament last season. Sanders’ stated goals include focusing on off-the-court goals, including in the classroom, in addition to gradual day-to-day improvement on the court.

North Hall

Coach: Miles Kendall

Record last year: 23-5, First round state playoffs

Returning starters: 5-8, Jr., Luke Sanders (5 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 apg), 6-0, Sr., Sam Gailey (9 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 apg); 6-3 Jr. Andrew Bales (11 ppg, 5 rpg, 1 apg).

Other key returners: 5-10, Sr., Casen Payne (2 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg), 6-3, Jr., Matthew Ray (5 ppg, 3 rpg, 1 apg).

Things to know: The Trojans move up in classification to Region 8-4A after winning the Region 7-3A championship last year, their first region title since 2012-13. With the loss of All-Region players Robert Terry and Elijah Gaddy from last year’s team, competition for playing time figures to be fierce.

Kendall, last year’s Region 7-3A Coach of the Year, is pleased with the depth returning at every position. Keep an eye on Sanders, last year’s team leaders in assists and an honorable mention All-Region selection at point guard.

Kendall is also expecting big things out of two other starters from last year – All-Region forward Bales, who is returning from a knee injury, and senior guard Gailey.

Riverside Prep

Coach: Jason Pleasant

Record last year: 0-19

Returning starters: 5-8, Sr., Idan Azani (14 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 apg, 3 steals per game); 5-10, Sr., Anthony Chirmobo (11 ppg, 5 rpg); 5-8, Sr., Honghui He’ (6 ppg).

Things to know: Coming off a COVID-affected season the year before and with very little experience, the Eagles, in Pleasant’s words, “took some lumps” in 2021-22. However, the experience should help them be more competitive this winter. They will be in GIAA District 4-4A/3A, though their non-region schedule will also still be dotted with several GHSA programs.

The best news is that two of the returning starters earned All-Region 8-2A honors last season in GHSA, with Azani being named to the main team while Chirombo was an honorable mention selection.

Those two, along with the return of He’, has Pleasant particularly confident in the Eagles’ skill and experience in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, the addition of 6-2 senior Wallace Kerr and 6-5 sophomore Alex Beloyvan should enhance the team’s strength down low, though Pleasant said that it make take some time to for them and other newcomers to incorporate into the lineup’s rotation.

West Hall

Coach: Bobby Pless

Record last year: 8-18

Returning starters: 5-11, Sr. Owen Jenkins (11 ppg, 3 spg); 6-3, Sr., Andrew Malin (9 ppg, 6 rpg); 6-4, Sr., Isiah Holder (6 ppg); 5-8, Soph., Xavier Felix (5 ppg, 4 apg, 3 spg).

Things to know: The Spartans have plenty of experience back this season, including four returning starters, led by All-Region 7-3A Jenkins and honorable mention post Malin, both of whom are seniors.

In fact, Pless describes his squad as the program’s “deepest group in seven years.” It’s easy to understand where that assessment comes from with the return of seniors Zach Stephens, a 6-3 post who averaged four rebounds per game off the bench last year, and Quintavious Reed, a 6-2 wing.

Juniors Ian Pardue and Ethan Clifford also are added to the mix to add to the Spartans’ options in the backcourt.

Expect the Spartans to steadily progress throughout the season as four football players are gradually incorporated into the rotation before region play begins.

While the four returning starters are clearly the team leaders, a big goal for Pless is for the Spartans to develop more balance in production throughout the lineup.