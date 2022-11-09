Read full article on original website
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge, Giants report
Major Legue Baseball star slugger Aaron Judge is just coming off of a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees and set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Judge has spent his entire career with the Yankees up to this point and fans would obviously welcome him back, but with the Yankees seemingly concerned about their chances of re-signing Judge, other teams are entering the conversation – including the San Francisco Giants.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to “nightmare” Brittney Griner update
After Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence was denied last month after she was convicted on drug charges after mistakenly bringing prescription hashish oil into Russia, the WNBA superstar is now headed to a Russian penal colony where she will likely face harsh treatment and conditions. With...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame
Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to dangerous Baker Mayfield moment
The Carolina Panthers were able to get a big victory on Thursday night over the Atlanta Falcons, which led to a dangerous moment involving Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the backup quarterback behind P.J. Walker in the game, but that didn’t stop him from being extremely pumped up following the victory.
Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death
Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday. The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing. "So...
Fred Hickman, Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Dies At 66
The award-winning journalist's career was 66. The post Fred Hickman, Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Dies At 66 appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan once roasted former teammate Scott Williams for wearing a sweater with holes on it.
Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch Will Not Return to NBC Sports' Golf Coverage in 2023
Maltbie, 71, and Koch, 69, had been with NBC for decades; the network told Golfweek it wants to 'refresh' its commentator lineup.
thecomeback.com
NFL world laughs at Marcus Mariota’s all-time blooper
Things were already going poorly for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback made several errant passes that raised eyebrows around the NFL world. However, one throw in particular from Mariota has drawn attention to his poor decision-making and created some laughs on social media.
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA legend Julius Erving once explained the buildup to his infamous brawl against Larry Bird in 1984.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Panthers’ new uniforms in action
The Carolina Panthers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, and the NFL world has taken notice of the Panthers’ new “blackout” uniforms on display for the game. Carolina revealed the uniforms earlier this week, which got a lot of attention. Once they were...
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour star heavily linked with LIV set to reject Saudi money
Despite rumblings over the past few months that a number of PGA Tour stars would be jumping ship to LIV Golf, the New York Post’s Brian Wacker said in a tweet yesterday that Xander Schauffele will be staying on the PGA Tour. Wacker also revealed that LIV Golf’s long...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to impressive Costco pick-up move
The Boston College Eagles weren’t the only winners when they defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans in men’s basketball on Saturday. With 43.6 seconds to play in the first half of the contest, an ESPN camera caught a young man flashing his Costco membership to a seemingly impressed young woman standing next to him at the game.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to big Clayton Kershaw news
Entering into Major League Baseball’s offseason, it was possible that Clayton Kershaw had thrown his last pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw was entering free agency. He’s also 34 and has dealt with a significant number of injuries in recent seasons. So, retirement felt like a potential option. But Kershaw will not be retiring, nor will he be pitching for another team.
Clayton Kershaw makes decision about his future
Rather than keeping us guessing all offseason, Clayton Kershaw is putting an end to the speculation just days after the end of the World Series. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the veteran left-hander is nearing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Joe Tsai’s latest Kyrie Irving comments
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely last week following the controversy around his promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent lack of apology offered (until after). At the time it was unclear exactly when Irving might be able to return to the team. Friday, owner Joe Tsai implied that it could be pretty soon.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to major Astros front office shakeup
The Houston Astros front office went through a shakeup Friday. Houston parted ways with General Manager James Click and Assistant GM Scott Powers. ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported the news of Click and Powers’ exits from the Astros organization. “World Series-winning general manager James Click will not return...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Commanders allegations
When it comes to Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders, it always seems like they’re being called out for doing something shady or illegal. No wonder the NFL is softly pushing him to sell the team. Those calls might not be as soft following the bombshell news that dropped on Thursday.
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
