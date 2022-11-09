ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge, Giants report

Major Legue Baseball star slugger Aaron Judge is just coming off of a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees and set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Judge has spent his entire career with the Yankees up to this point and fans would obviously welcome him back, but with the Yankees seemingly concerned about their chances of re-signing Judge, other teams are entering the conversation – including the San Francisco Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to “nightmare” Brittney Griner update

After Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence was denied last month after she was convicted on drug charges after mistakenly bringing prescription hashish oil into Russia, the WNBA superstar is now headed to a Russian penal colony where she will likely face harsh treatment and conditions. With...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame

Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to dangerous Baker Mayfield moment

The Carolina Panthers were able to get a big victory on Thursday night over the Atlanta Falcons, which led to a dangerous moment involving Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the backup quarterback behind P.J. Walker in the game, but that didn’t stop him from being extremely pumped up following the victory.
The Spun

Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday. The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing. "So...
thecomeback.com

NFL world laughs at Marcus Mariota’s all-time blooper

Things were already going poorly for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback made several errant passes that raised eyebrows around the NFL world. However, one throw in particular from Mariota has drawn attention to his poor decision-making and created some laughs on social media.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers’ new uniforms in action

The Carolina Panthers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, and the NFL world has taken notice of the Panthers’ new “blackout” uniforms on display for the game. Carolina revealed the uniforms earlier this week, which got a lot of attention. Once they were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to impressive Costco pick-up move

The Boston College Eagles weren’t the only winners when they defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans in men’s basketball on Saturday. With 43.6 seconds to play in the first half of the contest, an ESPN camera caught a young man flashing his Costco membership to a seemingly impressed young woman standing next to him at the game.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to big Clayton Kershaw news

Entering into Major League Baseball’s offseason, it was possible that Clayton Kershaw had thrown his last pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw was entering free agency. He’s also 34 and has dealt with a significant number of injuries in recent seasons. So, retirement felt like a potential option. But Kershaw will not be retiring, nor will he be pitching for another team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw makes decision about his future

Rather than keeping us guessing all offseason, Clayton Kershaw is putting an end to the speculation just days after the end of the World Series. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the veteran left-hander is nearing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Joe Tsai’s latest Kyrie Irving comments

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely last week following the controversy around his promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent lack of apology offered (until after). At the time it was unclear exactly when Irving might be able to return to the team. Friday, owner Joe Tsai implied that it could be pretty soon.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to major Astros front office shakeup

The Houston Astros front office went through a shakeup Friday. Houston parted ways with General Manager James Click and Assistant GM Scott Powers. ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported the news of Click and Powers’ exits from the Astros organization. “World Series-winning general manager James Click will not return...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Commanders allegations

When it comes to Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders, it always seems like they’re being called out for doing something shady or illegal. No wonder the NFL is softly pushing him to sell the team. Those calls might not be as soft following the bombshell news that dropped on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy