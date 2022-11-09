Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.

