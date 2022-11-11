The Galaxy A33 5G joins the Galaxy A53 5G with the One UI 5 (Android 13) update

What you need to know

Update (Nov 11, 3:25 pm ET): Samsung is rolling out One UI 5 to the Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung continues its One UI 5 rollout with the mid-range Galaxy A53 5G.

The Android 13 update has appears in European markets, with others expected to follow shortly.

Samsung is reportedly testing the update for the Galaxy A33 5G privately before its scheduled launch this month.

Samsung is on a roll with the One UI 5 (Android 13) update as it begins updating the mid-range Galaxy A53 5G.

As noted by SamMobile , the One UI 5 update has begun appearing for users in Europe. The Galaxy A53 5G update comes in at over 2GB with build version A536BXXU4BVJG . It also seems to be coupled with the October update as other Samsung smartphones begin receiving the November patch.

The Galaxy A53 5G is one of the few mid-range Galaxy smartphones expected to receive the Android 13 update before 2023. According to a schedule Samsung posted in October, the Galaxy A33 5G is also expected to receive the update this month, with the A-series phones scheduled to be updated in December.

Speaking of the Galaxy A33 5G, SamMobile reports that Samsung is currently testing the update for the phone "behind closed doors" with firmware version A336EDXU4BVK1 . It was not among the phones put through a public beta program, meaning owners of the device will have to wait to try it out when the stable version launches, which could be any day now.

Interestingly, the Galaxy A53 5G received its update ahead of other devices that were part of the beta and are expected to receive it this month, including the company's foldable phones . Still, the company's cadence is quite impressive, given the sheer number of phones it has to update across many regions.

Phones that have already begun receiving One UI 5 (Android 13) include the Galaxy S22 , S21, S20, and Galaxy Note 20 phones. Owners of these phones can check for updates by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install .

After it was reported that Samsung was internally testing One UI 5 on the Galaxy A33 5G, the company started rolling out the update to the mid-range phone. This makes it the second A-series phone to receive the stable update.

According to SamMobile , the update is shipping to European owners with build version A336BXXU4BVJG and comes with the October 2022 update. It is roughly 2GB in size.

As mid-range smartphones go, the Galaxy A53 5G is one of the best you could ask for. It features a 120Hz display, 64MP quad-camera array, a large battery, and IP water resistance for added durability.