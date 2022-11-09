Read full article on original website
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
GOP candidate for Iowa auditor to ask for recount in race separated by 2,600 votes
SAND TO FACE RECOUNT FROM HALBUR IN STATE AUDITOR’S RACE
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 11th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- The final batch of votes from two counties are in and Rob Sand appears to have narrowly won re-election as state auditor. About two-thousand votes from Warren County and around 800 votes from Des Moines County were added to the statewide tally on Thursday afternoon. Those unofficial results show Sand ahead of Republican challenger Todd Halbur by 2,614 votes. Halbur will ask for a recount. Under state law, Halbur could ask for recounts in all 99 counties or ask for recounts in specific counties. Because Halbur's vote tally is currently less than one percent behind Sand's, all recounts would be paid for by taxpayers.
Iowa Invests in Training for Non-Degree Job Fields
(Des Moines) -- Fewer students are enrolling in Iowa's state universities, and the State Board of Regents met this week to discuss ways to change that. Community college is another option, and this year, the Iowa Department of Education has made nearly $3 million in grants available to train people in multiple, high-demand fields that don't require a four-year degree.
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election
The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election.
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
Ballot recounts for Des Moines, Warren, Linn counties completed
Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed.
Northeast Iowa Veteran Featured in History Channel Video
A northeast Iowa veteran and some of his Korean War camera footage are featured in a new History Channel video. Senator Chuck Grassley and the History Channel partnered to highlight the service of Korean War veteran Bill Rector, a Denver, Iowa, native. Now retired, Rector was a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Los Angeles when he began his service at the age of 21.
Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?
As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
Zach Nunn defeats Cindy Axne with all counties reporting in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa — All of the counties are reporting results in the race for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon. Results show Republican Zach Nunn with 156,237 (50.26%) votes. Democrat Cindy Axne has 154,084 (49.57%) votes.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
First Alert Forecast
In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won in the newly formed district. Local vet on what to do if you find lumps on...
