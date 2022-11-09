The Path is an exclusive behind-the-scenes docuseries following LSU Football for the 2022 season, available only on LSU GOLD. On this week’s episode, LSU hits the road for a cold and critical clash against Arkansas, with SEC West title hopes on the line. The Battle for the Boot means even more for Louisiana natives and Arkansas transfers Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha, while a freshman sensation announces his presence to the world with an unforgettable performance.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO