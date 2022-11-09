ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Swimming and Diving Heads to Midseason Invites

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving teams are headed to their separate midseason invites after a highly-competitive first half of the season. Swimming is set to compete in the Art Adamson Invitational inside the Rec Center Natatorium and diving goes to the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Swimming Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

The Path | Still Climbing

The Path is an exclusive behind-the-scenes docuseries following LSU Football for the 2022 season, available only on LSU GOLD. On this week’s episode, LSU hits the road for a cold and critical clash against Arkansas, with SEC West title hopes on the line. The Battle for the Boot means even more for Louisiana natives and Arkansas transfers Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha, while a freshman sensation announces his presence to the world with an unforgettable performance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Signees Del Rosario, Williams Named to Naismith Preseason Watch List

ATLANTA – LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named to the Naismith High School Trophy Preseason Watch List on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Headlining LSU’s top-ranked class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

"Greater Because of Her" Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Athletics at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics on Monday night held a special event, “Greater Because of Her,” in the Pete Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The event culminated LSU Athletics’ yearlong celebration of 50 years of women’s varsity sports by honoring its trailblazers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Football at Texas A&M Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 26 regular-season finale at Texas A&M will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Texas A&M contest will be televised by ESPN, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Come In At No. 15 In Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The Tigers came in at No. 15 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll and Coach Kim Mulkey moved to No. 9 on the all-time list for the most Coaches Polls appeared in as this was her 381st time appearing in the poll. LSU was also ranked No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Perkins Earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – For the second consecutive week, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been honored as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 13-10 win over Aransas on Saturday in Fayetteville. The SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Perkins is the second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34

BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Perkins Named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the seventh-ranked Tigers’ SEC Western Division clinching win over Arkansas on Saturday. Perkins, a true freshman from Cypress, Texas, had one of the best all-around...
BATON ROUGE, LA

