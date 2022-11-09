ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
The Guardian

On the right tracks: meeting the man behind Thomas the Tank Engine in 1979

Before the Angry Engines became a global megabrand and Ringo Starr’s side hustle, The Observer (22 July 1979) went to meet their creator: the Reverend Wilbert Vere Awdry. Then 68, retired and living in Stroud, he appears otherworldly and bemused at his own celebrity, in a surprisingly loud checked jacket, dog collar and tinted specs.
talentrecap.com

Meet Team Camila’s Theatrical Performer Eric Who

A great performer is one that many can pick out of a crowd. Without even seeing Eric Who begin his song, The Voice coach Camila Cabello knew he had the star quality. Here’s everything to know about the singer continuing into the Live Playoffs. Eric Who wasn’t an automatic...
talentrecap.com

Meet Alyssa Witrado, Gwen Stefani’s “Daughter” on ‘The Voice’

With her vibrant personality onstage, Alyssa Witrado was never left unnoticed on The Voice stage. This 19-year-old singer is often referred to as Gwen Stefani’s long-lost daughter. Here’s everything to know about her. Alyssa Witrado Braves Through the Blinds with a Gwen Stefani Song. The risk of singing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy