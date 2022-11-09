Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Meet Devix, Team Camila’s Alternative Singer on ‘The Voice’
Devix is one of four artists on Camila Cabello’s team to make it to the Live Playoffs on The Voice Season 22. The 28-year-old singer turned three chairs in his Blind Audition and won both his Battle and his Knockout, showing off a cool style and an effortless voice.
talentrecap.com
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
On the right tracks: meeting the man behind Thomas the Tank Engine in 1979
Before the Angry Engines became a global megabrand and Ringo Starr’s side hustle, The Observer (22 July 1979) went to meet their creator: the Reverend Wilbert Vere Awdry. Then 68, retired and living in Stroud, he appears otherworldly and bemused at his own celebrity, in a surprisingly loud checked jacket, dog collar and tinted specs.
talentrecap.com
Who is Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez? A Diamond in the Rough on ‘The Voice’
Kique Gomez is a Miami-based singer with an intense love for music. At only 18 years old, Kique has already learned how to deliver his own soulful renditions properly. This singer has proven throughout his time on The Voice that he is a stellar member of Team Gwen. Kique Impressed...
talentrecap.com
Meet Sasha Hurtado The Singer That Was Stolen Twice on ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Sasha Furtado failed to stay on Team Gwen during the Knockouts, but John Legend is certainly not going to let her leave The Voice just yet. Here’s everything to know about th 18-year-old singer, as she continues to fight in the Live Playoffs. Sasha Hurtado was Stolen in the...
talentrecap.com
Meet Team Camila’s Theatrical Performer Eric Who
A great performer is one that many can pick out of a crowd. Without even seeing Eric Who begin his song, The Voice coach Camila Cabello knew he had the star quality. Here’s everything to know about the singer continuing into the Live Playoffs. Eric Who wasn’t an automatic...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom Release New EP ‘One More Christmas’
The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom have released their first new EP since the show, titled One More Christmas. The project features eight songs, including four new originals by the talented sibling trio. The Voice‘s Girl Named Tom Releases One More Christmas EP. Girl Named Tom first...
talentrecap.com
‘American Song Contest’ Winner AleXa Releases New Single ‘Back in Vogue’
American Song Contest winner AleXa has released a new single called “Back in Vogue.” It’s off her new six-track EP Girls Gone Vogue, and it features a glitzy music video. Fans of her winning single “Wonderland” are sure to be satisfied. AleXa Releases New Single...
We Want To Know What Your Most Humiliating Childhood Moment Ever Was, Whether You Were A Child Or A Teenager
We all have at least one...so it's time to spill the beans.
talentrecap.com
Meet Alyssa Witrado, Gwen Stefani’s “Daughter” on ‘The Voice’
With her vibrant personality onstage, Alyssa Witrado was never left unnoticed on The Voice stage. This 19-year-old singer is often referred to as Gwen Stefani’s long-lost daughter. Here’s everything to know about her. Alyssa Witrado Braves Through the Blinds with a Gwen Stefani Song. The risk of singing...
Comments / 0