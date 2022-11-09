Jane Busch, age 92, of New Prague, formerly of St. Benedict, died peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Belle Plaine Township on November 26, 1929, she was the daughter of Peter and Anna (Bartusek) Neisen. She was raised on the family farm near Union Hill, MN, attended a country schoolhouse, and graduated from New Prague High School.

