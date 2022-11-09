ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Jane Busch, 92

Jane Busch, age 92, of New Prague, formerly of St. Benedict, died peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Belle Plaine Township on November 26, 1929, she was the daughter of Peter and Anna (Bartusek) Neisen. She was raised on the family farm near Union Hill, MN, attended a country schoolhouse, and graduated from New Prague High School.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Veterans Day honors

Major Rev. Eugene Theisen (US Air Force, retired), center, talks to students at St. Wenceslaus School during Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11. Behind him are members of the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Theisen spoke about his experiences as a chaplain in the Air Force and answered questions from the students and their parents that attended the Veterans Day service.
NEW PRAGUE, MN

