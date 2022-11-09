ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jazz keep winning, and Danny Ainge needs to do something to make it stop

By Prince J. Grimes
 3 days ago
Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

When the Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, it was supposed to be the admittance of a need to start over.

Though the two franchise cornerstones led the team to several playoff appearances, there were obvious limitations to how far they could go and potential chemistry issues on top of that.

Especially after head coach Quin Snyder resigned, it was simply time to blow it up in Utah. And no time was better than this year with a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama set to be available at the top of the 2023 draft.

The only problem with what we all assumed to be a tank-job by Utah’s front office is, well, it’s going too well … or bad. They’re just winning too much.

Through 12 games, the Jazz lead the entire Western Conference with a 9-3 record, the third-best winning percentage in the NBA. They’re one of four teams with top 10 offensive and defensive ratings. Lauri Markkanen, one of the players they got back in the trade for Mitchell, leads the team in scoring at nearly 22 points per game. Another, Collin Sexton, is third on the team and one of six players in double-digit scoring.

If they keep up, they’ll absolutely blow a chance to land the potential franchise-changing center with guard skills.

On one hand, you love to see a team full of players finally reaching their potential be disruptive. On the other, you wouldn’t want it to be your team. Because if I was rooting for the Jazz, I would absolutely want CEO Danny Ainge or GM Justin Zanik — whoever has the power — to do something to make the winning stop.

Because the unknown at the top of the 2023 draft is much more appealing than the unknown of what this group can accomplish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inumL_0j5FBK1W00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Because we can’t go a day without Brooklyn Nets news, the latest on the team is that they’ve changed course in their search for a head coach to replace Steve Nash.

Instead of brining in Ime Udoka, as was reportedly the plan, the Nets decided to remove the interim tag from Jacque Vaughn and elevate him into the role permanently.

It sounds as though everything surrounding the suspensions of both Udoka and Kyrie Irving made the potential hire of the Celtics former coach a tough sell.

My colleague Bryan Kalbrosky broke it down while analyzing what the move means for Kevin Durant’s future:

“The Nets considered Udoka as their head coach in 2020. His name emerged as a candidate for the job. They also considered hiring him before deciding on Kenny Atkinson in 2016.

But “strong voices” reportedly urged Nets owner Joseph Tsai not to make the hire considering all of the turmoil that the organization has already faced thus far this season.

Initially, the Nets reportedly felt that Udoka’s misconduct in Boston should not warrant the end of his coaching career. But according to Jake Fischer, other franchises may not have agreed.”

It’s fair to say hiring Udoka before his suspension was up would’ve been a bad look for any team, but especially the Nets. So even if it took some convincing, the team probably made the right move here.

If it means they have to lose Durant as well, it’s not like keeping him was working out. I’m already on the record saying they should be blowing it up anyway.

One to Watch

(All odds via Tipico.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXf73_0j5FBK1W00
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz (+140) at Atlanta Hawks (-3.5, +175), O/U 228.5, 7:30 PM ET

Sticking with the Jazz, they visit a team equally as hot on Wednesday night. Like Utah, the Hawks are riding a three-game winning streak with the last coming over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks while Trae Young was sidelined. But Young’s status remains questionable, so I’ll roll with Utah to smother Atlanta and help this game fall under the 228.5 total.

Shootaround

— Victor Wembanyama playing for France’s national team could change international basketball

— Minnesota’s early struggles should be a concerning wake-up call for Anthony Edwards

— Ja Morant revealed Jayson Tatum’s witty response to his trash talking

2023 NBA Mock Draft 2.0

