Detroit, MI

Justin Fields is a surefire bet to absolutely dice up the Lions this week

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
It’s almost surreal to put into a coherent sentence, but Justin Fields — a Chicago Bears quarterback — might be the NFL’s hottest signal-caller right now.

In an offense recalibrated to his unique gifts, Fields has been dealing. Recent outings have seen the second-year quarterback cut up and cut through top-flight defenses like Bill Belichick’s Patriots and the pass-rush-hungry Cowboys. And against the Dolphins, he seemed flat-out unstoppable as an entire defensive unit (and head coach) knew he was coming and couldn’t stop him anyway.

Enter the poor, lowly, and hapless Lions, who are currently 26th in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA, last in total defense, and last in scoring defense. Put plainly; a locked-in Fields should light up pro football’s arguably worst defense in every which way.

To be even more explicit, if Fields can run around and carve up some of the premier and most talented defenses in the sport, the Lions won’t be any different. Detroit has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing signal-callers this year, and aside from Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Fields might be the best quarterback it’s faced all season. Seriously.

We’re talking about a guy who can launch rockets with his right arm on a whim and who is also surpassing Michael Vick records in 2022:

I don’t envy any defensive coordinator, let alone Detroit’s Aaron Glenn, for having to scheme up something for a player like Fields averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt and 6.3 yards per carry (!) simultaneously.

There’s half a year’s worth of games left in the 2022 NFL season. Betting on Fields balling at home against the terrible Lions might be one of the best sports bets you’ll make all fall. Period.

