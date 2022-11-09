USMNT roster: Here are the 26 U.S. players heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

For the first time in eight years, the U.S. men’s national team will take the field in the World Cup. And it’s going to be a far different team than what fans saw in 2014 in Brazil.

The days of Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley and Tim Howard are in the distant past as the USMNT heads to Qatar with its youngest and most talented collection of players — though the team did struggle in two pre-World Cup friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-player roster on Wednesday. And while there were a few surprises, the USMNT will be close to full strength when it takes on Wales on Nov. 21.

Here are the 26 players who will be heading to Qatar.

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner – Arsenal

Ethan Horvath – Luton Town FC

Sean Johnson – New York City FC

Defenders

Sergiño Dest – AC Milan

Antonee “Jedi” Robinson – Fulham FC

Joe Scally – Borussia Mönchengladbach

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic FC

Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC

DeAndre Yedlin – Inter Miami

Shaq Moore – Nashville SC

Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls

Tim Ream – Fulham FC

Midfielders

Tyler Adams – Leeds United

Brenden Aaronson – Leeds United

Weston McKennie – Juventus

Yunus Musah – Valencia

Kellyn Acosta – LAFC

Luca de la Torre – RC Celta de Vigo

Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders

Forwards

Christian Pulisic – Chelsea

Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund

Timothy Weah – LOSC Lille

Josh Sargent – Norwich City FC

Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders

Jesus Ferreira – FC Dallas

Haji Wright – Antalyaspor