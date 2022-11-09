USMNT roster: Here are the 26 U.S. players heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
For the first time in eight years, the U.S. men’s national team will take the field in the World Cup. And it’s going to be a far different team than what fans saw in 2014 in Brazil.
The days of Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley and Tim Howard are in the distant past as the USMNT heads to Qatar with its youngest and most talented collection of players — though the team did struggle in two pre-World Cup friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-player roster on Wednesday. And while there were a few surprises, the USMNT will be close to full strength when it takes on Wales on Nov. 21.
Here are the 26 players who will be heading to Qatar.
Goalkeepers
Matt Turner – Arsenal
Ethan Horvath – Luton Town FC
Sean Johnson – New York City FC
Defenders
Sergiño Dest – AC Milan
Antonee “Jedi” Robinson – Fulham FC
Joe Scally – Borussia Mönchengladbach
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic FC
Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC
DeAndre Yedlin – Inter Miami
Shaq Moore – Nashville SC
Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls
Tim Ream – Fulham FC
Midfielders
Tyler Adams – Leeds United
Brenden Aaronson – Leeds United
Weston McKennie – Juventus
Yunus Musah – Valencia
Kellyn Acosta – LAFC
Luca de la Torre – RC Celta de Vigo
Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders
Forwards
Christian Pulisic – Chelsea
Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund
Timothy Weah – LOSC Lille
Josh Sargent – Norwich City FC
Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders
Jesus Ferreira – FC Dallas
Haji Wright – Antalyaspor
