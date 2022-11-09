ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pangea Dinosaur Grill Coming to Peoria’s Park West

By Drew Pittock
 3 days ago
According to recent permit filings with the city of Peoria, as well as Park West’s website , a Pangea Dinosaur Grill will be coming to the shopping center at 9744 W Northern Ave.

Pangea Dinosaur Grill’s parent company, the Glendale-based Salt Entertainment Group, did not return a request for comment, nor confirm when the restaurant might open.

Pangea Dinosaur Grill began as a sort of pop-up restaurant in 2017 when owner Adam Kariotoglou turned his Opa Greek Life Cafe into a Jurassic-themed eatery to compliment the Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit that was happening at Scottsdale’s OdySea in the Desert, where Opa is located.

The restaurant featured Greek classics such as pitas and wraps, as well as burgers, pizzas, tacos, street dogs, and other family-friendly favorites.

The company went on to open another outpost at Tempe’s Arizona Mills shopping center, as well as the Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale.

Since then, Pangea Dinosaur Grill’s internet presence has fallen silent in recent years.

Nevertheless, the concept fits neatly into Salt Entertainment Group’s portfolio – which includes some nine brands – and ethos, described on its LinkedIn page as “[creating] an atmosphere at each location with exceptional dining and service while also bringing high-energy nightlight and events to ensure families, sports fans, foodies, and parties alike can enjoy every aspect of their experience.”



