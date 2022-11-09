ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

fitchburgstar.com

Conservationists partner with students to test Oregon Branch water quality

Oregon High School students in Angela Schmit’s freshwater science class took a field trip to test the water quality of the Oregon Branch River on Tuesday, Nov. 1. With the help of professional conservationists from the Department of Natural Resources, Dane County Land and Water Conservation and others, the students analyzed their collected data to better understand water management practices.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Council president Udell addresses long polling lines

Fitchburg City Council President Randy Udell addressed long lines at city polling places on Nov. 8 in a statement to the Press, saying he will work with staff to identify causes and solutions. He said voters at some polling places around Dane County experienced long waits on election day, including...
FITCHBURG, WI
captimes.com

Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail

The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison family celebrates birthday by donating food

Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. Mad City Gobblers raises money to provide turkeys to area food pantries. A local organization is helping families in need this holiday season by raising money to donate turkeys to area food pantries. Veterans...
MADISON, WI
Great Lakes Now

The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide

WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
WISCONSIN STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Debra Becker of Elkhorn.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI

