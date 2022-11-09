Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Suspect Behind Tavern Assault to Serve Nearly Five Years in Prison
A suspect that was found guilty of punching a bouncer in the face was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday. 28-year-old Chase Speegle was found guilty of second-degree assault by a trial by jury. Back in Jan. 14, 2022, video surveillance footage showed Speegle punching a bouncer in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in September shooting in Yakima charged with first-degree assault
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with two counts of first-degree assault in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting at an East E Street home. LaJuan Fonta Allen, 37, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm based on his prior felony convictions. Prosecutors allege that Allen fired multiple...
kpq.com
Two Men Found Dead in Warden Home
Two men were found dead in a Warden home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers found two men in their late 20s deceased inside a Warden home on the 500 block of South Ash Street. Grant County Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said officers did not find any obvious signs...
ifiberone.com
ATF agent won't face charges in 2021 gunfire exchange with Moses Lake man in Spokane
SPOKANE — An undercover federal agent who exchanged gunfire with a Moses Lake man in Spokane last year will not face criminal charges, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office. Both the suspect, identified as Randy James Holmes, and the ATF agent were injured in the November 2021...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman who fled, rammed police vehicle gets 7 years in prison
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman who rammed a police vehicle after fleeing several times from law enforcement in October has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Danielle Reyes pleaded guilty in Douglas County to second-degree assault, felony eluding, malicious mischief and negligent driving; and in Chelan County to DUI and felony eluding.
Son Runs Over Mom in Moses Lake Thursday
Police in Moses lake say a 42-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital after being run over by a car driven by her son. The crash was reported after midnight Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the intersection of Harris Rd NE & Alma Rd NE in Moses Lake at about 1:00 am Thursday.
Violent Head-On Crash Kills Driver Near Quincy Wed Night
Grant County investigators are still trying to learn why a driver swerved across the centerline of a road near Quincy, WA Wed night. Late-night crash kills the driver. Around 8:40 PM 33-year-old Justin Evans of Spokane was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Rd. 5 NW. Coming the opposite way was a 2013 International ProStar Commercial Vehicle pulling a trailer, driven by 45-year-old Benjamin Krahn of Spokane Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent
Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office Investigating After Two Men Found Dead Inside Home in Warden, WA
WARDEN, WA - Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found deceased inside a home in Warden, WA on Thursday night. According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Warden Police were called to the residence at...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
nbcrightnow.com
Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements
YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
kpq.com
No Lead Changes In Chelan County Election Result
Vote totals continue to trickle in for this week's general election. The races in Chelan County have not changed, although they have become more pronounced. Shon Smith's lead over Ann Hessburg in the uber tight race for Chelan County Commissioner District 2 is down to 143 votes from 172 in initial results reported Tuesday.
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee Still Pursuing Annexation Process
The City of East Wenatchee will continue its push to annex over 600 homes and approximately 1,300 residents in Douglas County into its boundaries. An initial proposal for the Interlocal Agreement allowing the annexation to proceed was rejected by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in May. East Wenatchee Mayor...
ifiberone.com
Section of SR 28 in East Wenatchee closes due to settling caused by busted stormwater pipe
EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day. City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
ifiberone.com
Woman dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 29 collision on Highway 97 near Chelan
CHELAN — A Manson woman has died from injuries sustained in an Oct. 29 collision on Highway 97 near Chelan. State troopers reported Donna J. Burgess, 74, died at Central Washington Hospital on Friday. Burgess was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 97A at the...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
