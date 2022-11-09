ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in September shooting in Yakima charged with first-degree assault

Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with two counts of first-degree assault in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting at an East E Street home. LaJuan Fonta Allen, 37, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm based on his prior felony convictions. Prosecutors allege that Allen fired multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Two Men Found Dead in Warden Home

Two men were found dead in a Warden home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers found two men in their late 20s deceased inside a Warden home on the 500 block of South Ash Street. Grant County Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said officers did not find any obvious signs...
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee woman who fled, rammed police vehicle gets 7 years in prison

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman who rammed a police vehicle after fleeing several times from law enforcement in October has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Danielle Reyes pleaded guilty in Douglas County to second-degree assault, felony eluding, malicious mischief and negligent driving; and in Chelan County to DUI and felony eluding.
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Son Runs Over Mom in Moses Lake Thursday

Police in Moses lake say a 42-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital after being run over by a car driven by her son. The crash was reported after midnight Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the intersection of Harris Rd NE & Alma Rd NE in Moses Lake at about 1:00 am Thursday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Violent Head-On Crash Kills Driver Near Quincy Wed Night

Grant County investigators are still trying to learn why a driver swerved across the centerline of a road near Quincy, WA Wed night. Late-night crash kills the driver. Around 8:40 PM 33-year-old Justin Evans of Spokane was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Rd. 5 NW. Coming the opposite way was a 2013 International ProStar Commercial Vehicle pulling a trailer, driven by 45-year-old Benjamin Krahn of Spokane Valley.
QUINCY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent

Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima

A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements

YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

No Lead Changes In Chelan County Election Result

Vote totals continue to trickle in for this week's general election. The races in Chelan County have not changed, although they have become more pronounced. Shon Smith's lead over Ann Hessburg in the uber tight race for Chelan County Commissioner District 2 is down to 143 votes from 172 in initial results reported Tuesday.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

City of East Wenatchee Still Pursuing Annexation Process

The City of East Wenatchee will continue its push to annex over 600 homes and approximately 1,300 residents in Douglas County into its boundaries. An initial proposal for the Interlocal Agreement allowing the annexation to proceed was rejected by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in May. East Wenatchee Mayor...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Section of SR 28 in East Wenatchee closes due to settling caused by busted stormwater pipe

EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day. City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

