Richmond, VA

WRIC TV

Death investigation underway after alleged shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that left one man dead on Friday night. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road at 11:04 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man at the scene with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after receiving life-threatening injuries in a late-night shooting. On Friday, Nov. 11 shortly after 11 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man injured in shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday evening. On Nov. 11 around 6:40 p.m. police arrived to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man shot. He...
RICHMOND, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Richmond church elder killed by a pit bull

Evangeline Brooks was killed by a pit bullChristian Post screenshot. A Richmond Virginia church is mourning the loss of one of its prominent members who was killed by a pit bull. The victim, 88-year-old Evangeline Brooks was attacked while walking to her sister's mailbox. She was bitten in the neck and at the hospital determined to be brain dead. Her son Howard Brooks said he had her removed from life support the following day.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Body found in Henrico possibly connected to missing person case

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating the death of a person after a body was found inside a car in the woods. On Thursday, Nov. 10, around 12:10 p.m., Henrico police received the report of a dead person at the intersection of Walnut and Ratcliffe Avenue. On scene, officers found a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue with a dead body inside.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

2 women shot near Gillies Creek Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police is looking for whoever shot two women Wednesday evening. Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, near Gillies Creek Park for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been...
RICHMOND, VA

