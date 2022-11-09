ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveScience

Seven possible signs of an underactive thyroid

By Anna Gora
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvtsS_0j5EWSaS00

What are the tell-tale signs of an underactive thyroid – a chronic condition in which your thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones for your body’s needs?  Symptoms can range from a lack of energy to creeping weight gain, although it’s important to stress that these particular symptoms could also relate to a host of different health problems or simply be a sign that you need more quality rest.

So how do you recognize that your thyroid gland is causing your health problems? Thyroid hormones are directly responsible for how your body uses and stores energy. When their levels are low, your metabolism slows down, which affects nearly every organ in your body and this may be caused by anything from damage to a thyroid gland, autoimmune disorders and lifestyle factors.

If you are worried that you may have thyroid problems, then be sure to read on. But a word of warning: don’t go through this list, identify symptoms and come to your own conclusion. If you believe you may be displaying signs of an underactive thyroid, then you must seek help from a medical professional who can provide a diagnosis.

THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN MEDICALLY REVIEWED BY https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPMCV_0j5EWSaS00
THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN MEDICALLY REVIEWED BY Dr. Rebecca Breslow
Physician, researcher, and writer

Dr. Rebecca Breslow is a physician, researcher, and writer.  A graduate of Yale University, she did her medical training at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Boston Children’s Hospital.  She was a practicing physician in academic medicine for 17 years, during which time she authored numerous publications for academic and lay audiences.  Currently, she focuses on freelance medical writing and editing to help make medical, health, and wellness information accessible to a broad audience.

You struggle to lose weight

There are many reasons why you may struggle with weight loss. You may not be exercising enough or you may be eating too many calories . Maybe you’re suffering from poor sleep or some of your medications are interfering with your metabolism.

If your struggle is difficult to explain, you’ll want to rule out hypothyroidism. A problem with weight maintenance is one of the most common signs of an underactive thyroid and there are stark reasons for this.

As mentioned earlier, thyroid hormones regulate how your body uses and stores energy. According to a review in Physiological Reviews , reduced levels of thyroid hormones are associated with a slower metabolism, which reduces resting energy expenditure (the number of calories burnt at rest) and can lead to weight gain.

Thyroid hormones also help to regulate your appetite, according to a study in the Journal of Thyroid Research , so an underactive thyroid may cause you to experience more hunger, even if you do not need to eat more food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AZGm_0j5EWSaS00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’re tired all the time

Fatigue is a very broad symptom, and it may signal many different health problems. It can be a direct result of chronic stress, a lack of sleep, certain medications and physical exertion, but rest usually helps you to rejuvenate.

If your tiredness does not seem to have a plausible explanation, however, and a good night’s sleep is making little difference to your energy levels, it may be a sign of hormonal problems.

Indeed, fatigue is considered to be one of the primary signs of an underactive thyroid. In a study published in the European Journal of Endocrinology , fatigue was reported as a symptom in 52% of adult patients, and 31% of pediatric patients.

Why is that the case? As mentioned previously, thyroid hormones are directly responsible for energy metabolism. With low metabolism, your body will try to conserve as much energy as possible.

You can’t stand the cold

Have you been more sensitive to cold temperatures recently? Having trouble tolerating cold is another sign of an underactive thyroid. Your body is rather adept at regulating your temperature. Whenever it senses that the temperature is dropping, it burns more calories to generate heat.

Most of the time, it is a seamless process that is barely noticed on a daily basis. But when thyroid hormones don’t work as they should and your metabolism slows down, your ability to keep yourself warm also decreases. According to a study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine , approximately 40% of people with hypothyroidism feel more sensitive to cold than they used to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3s3O_0j5EWSaS00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your muscles and joints ache

Muscles and joints will ache for various reasons. According to an article in the American Family Physician journal, muscle problems can be down to a host of infectious, neurologic, inflammatory, rheumatologic, genetic, metabolic, electrolyte-induced, or drug-induced causes. But if everything seems to be in perfect condition, yet you find yourself struggling with aches and pains, you may need to check your thyroid hormones.

But why? People with hypothyroidism have an altered metabolism that is more geared towards catabolism rather than anabolism. Catabolism is a state of breaking down muscle tissue for energy, while anabolism helps you gain muscle. With low thyroid hormone levels, your muscle mass and strength may decrease, leading to feelings of pain and weakness.

You have dry skin and thinning hair

Dry skin and thinning or dry hair is another sign of an underactive thyroid. Just like any other cells in the body, the growth and metabolism of hair follicles and skin cells are regulated by thyroid hormones.

A study published in the International Journal of Trichology reported differential levels of thyroid dysfunction in different types of alopecia, and also showed that the prevalence of thyroid dysfunction in alopecia patients increased with age.

Similarly, when skin cells are not replenished frequently enough, dead skin cells don’t shed as they normally would. This accumulation of damaged skin can lead to a flaky, dry appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSLAB_0j5EWSaS00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You experience heavy or irregular menstrual periods

Changes to the menstrual cycle can happen for many different reasons. While some can be relatively harmless and relate to lifestyle factors like stress, dieting, traveling or changes to body weight, others signify serious health problems.

Indeed, heavy and/or irregular menstrual periods are one of the signs of an underactive thyroid. That’s because thyroid hormones are linked to the functioning of the reproductive system.

The complex interplay between different hormones helps regulate the menstrual cycle and ensure that ovaries and uterus work properly. According to a review published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences , women with hypothyroidism tend to experience heavier and more irregular periods.

You struggle with low mood

One of the less apparent signs of an underactive thyroid is depression. It is worth pointing out though that of all the symptoms mentioned so far, this one may be the least clear-cut.

Scientists are still unsure whether there is a direct link between hypothyroidism and mood disorders. According to a meta-analysis published in JAMA Psychiatry , the link between hypothyroidism and depression is not as strong as previously assumed, and may be more pronounced in females than males. Another meta-analysis published in Translational Psychiatry found that hypothyroidism may be related to mood disorders in younger patients, but not in older ones. It also demonstrated that thyroid hormone replacement therapy does not seem to improve symptoms of depression.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems

It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
The Independent

Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition

The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
cohaitungchi.com

Thinning Eyebrows? It Might Be a Thyroid Issue

Of course, not everyone is blessed with full, fluffy eyebrows, and that’s OK. However, unusual eyebrow hair loss is a reason for concern, and talking to a dermatologist, trichologist or hair expert can help you get to the root cause. And when it comes to diagnosing eyebrow hair loss, the cause could be one of many, including an underactive or overactive thyroid.
Medical News Today

Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?

While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
POPSUGAR

Your Severe PMS Symptoms May Actually Be a Sign of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

For people who menstruate, the hormonal shifts caused by their period can extend well beyond just the 5 to 7 days spent bleeding. The average menstrual cycle takes 29 days to complete, meaning people spend the majority of the month moving through the phases of menstruation. The four phases include menstruation (when you actually shed the lining of the uterus and bleed), the follicular phase (when estrogen levels rise and the ovaries produce a mature follicle), ovulation (when the egg is released), and the final luteal phase (when progesterone is released or stopped depending on pregnancy).
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
MedicalXpress

Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
CNET

How to Talk to a Loved One Who Has Dementia: Never Say 'No'

This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
Tri-City Herald

More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity

The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
LiveScience

LiveScience

101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy