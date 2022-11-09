Like Father, Like Son: Civil Rights Advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Son Wins Chicago’s 1st Congressional District Race

Read full article on original website
Ian Miller
2d ago
will he embezzle as his daddy did from operation push. his daddy spat in white people's food when he worked in a restaurant. hardly the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Reply(24)
67
Mary Cano
2d ago
Jesse Jackson is one of the worst out there. lol and listen to his speeches in his hey day. he looks and sounds 1 million % like Hitler. watch and see it for yourself
Reply(8)
48
JOY~
1d ago
I hope that this Jackson can do better than his brother and ex - sister in law Sandy Jackson and keep his hands out of the political cookie jar system .
Reply
15
Jesse Jackson’s Half-Brother Sprung From Prison at 80
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson’s half-brother, who served 33 years for ordering a hit on a childhood pal, has been granted compassionate release and freed from prison at age 80. Prosecutors argued against mercy for Noah Robinson—who was a millionaire businessman at the time of his conviction—but a federal judge cited his ill health in commuting his life sentence to time served. “Robinson was convicted of brutal crimes, but he is 80 years old and has now been in custody for almost 33 years,” Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer wrote. “That is a significant period for the purposes of punishment and general deterrence.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Jonathan Jackson elected to Congress in a landslide
Jonathan Jackson, scion of one of Chicago’s most prominent families in politics and activism, has easily won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District seat in January. “I am so honored to be your representative from the...
Maxwell Frost, 25, secures House seat, becoming first Gen Z member of Congress
Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost is the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. A former March for Our Lives and ACLU activist, Frost, 25, won his election bid against Republican Army veteran Calvin Wimbish to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District, which includes the Orlando area. He received more than 58% of vote with more than 98% of all ballots counted.
Martin Luther King’s daughter hits back at Kari Lake for saying he would have been a Maga Republican
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, hit back at Kari Lake for suggesting that had the rights activist been alive today, he would have been a Maga Republican.Ms Lake, the Republican governor hopeful for Arizona, said at a campaign event on Wednesday that Martin Luther King Jr would have been a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.After Ms Lake's bizarre comments drew people's ire on social media, Martin Luther King Jr's daughter tore into her for being dismissive of her father's "seminal work and beliefs", such as ending voter suppression...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket
Hall's cross-party endorsement is reminiscent of former state Sen. Vernon Jones's dalliance with the right. The post Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in His Estate — 119 Distant Relatives Share His Riches
The $11 million Joseph Stancak left behind when he died marks the highest unclaimed estate in the nation A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, marking the largest unclaimed estate in the country. Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives have received the millions, the Office of Illinois State Treasurer said in a news release earlier this month. A majority of his family members live in Poland and Slovakia, the state treasurer said, noting that his parents were also born in Poland. However, seven relatives were...
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wins Reelection
Incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won reelection Tuesday after defeating progressive rival Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a historic runoff election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents
A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
Harrison Ford Shames The United States
Promoting his latest film, actor Harrison Ford chastized the United States and praised Greta Thunberg.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert shared a meme and said 'Jesus is Lord' as she is locked in a tight race for reelection
Meanwhile, her opponent, Democrat Adam Frisch, urged voters to cure their ballots if needed to "make sure every valid ballot counts."
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
