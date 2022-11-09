Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 24, 2022. It has since been updated. A local Ohio television reporter found himself ambushed with an impromptu "take your parent to work day" this week when his mom decided to randomly drop by. Myles Harris—who mainly covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio—was out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday when the camera captured the precious proud mom-embarrassed son moment. A clip of the hilarious interaction shared on the reporter's Instagram account has been viewed 734k times since being posted earlier this week with many internet users being able to deeply relate to the touching exchange.

