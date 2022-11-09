ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Black Enterprise

NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff

To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Takeoff Funeral Performer Announced

A performer at Takeoff’s funeral has been announced. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber will take to the stage during the “Celebration of Life” on Friday (November 11) at noon EST. The service will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which holds up to 20,000 guests.
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily South

Ree Drummond Convinced Ben And Erin Napier To Star In Upcoming Christmas Movie

Ben and Erin Napier’s holiday movie premieres in just a few days, and the HGTV couple is sharing some fascinating tidbits about what fans can expect from their film debut. Speaking with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger this week, the Napiers discussed how A Christmas Open House came to be, what it was like filming a Christmas movie in the middle of summer, and what audiences should keep an eye out for.
GEORGIA STATE
bravotv.com

Dennis McKinley Shares an Adorable Photo of PJ: “Growing & Glowing”

Plus, RHOA mom Porsha Williams posted more hilarious updates and pics, including PJ’s heroic Halloween costume. The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, just took the phrase “grin and bear it” to a whole new level of adorable.
The Independent

Joe Jonas says keeping marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a ‘better person’

Joe Jonas has shared a rare insight into married life with Sophie Turner and explained why he tries to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.The singer and actor is set to return to the big screen later this month in Devotion, a biographical war drama in which he plays a pilot named Marty Goode.In a new interview with Mr Porter, ahead of the film’s premiere on 23 November, Jonas revealed Turner had played a key role in helping him prepare for the role.Jonas described Turner as “the best acting coach ever”, disclosing that the couple moved to Georgia,...
GEORGIA STATE
Upworthy

TV reporter gets interrupted when his mom randomly drives by while he's filming: 'Hi, Baby!'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 24, 2022. It has since been updated. A local Ohio television reporter found himself ambushed with an impromptu "take your parent to work day" this week when his mom decided to randomly drop by. Myles Harris—who mainly covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio—was out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday when the camera captured the precious proud mom-embarrassed son moment. A clip of the hilarious interaction shared on the reporter's Instagram account has been viewed 734k times since being posted earlier this week with many internet users being able to deeply relate to the touching exchange.
COLUMBUS, OH
American Songwriter

Walker Hayes’ ‘Face in the Crowd’ is a Tribute to His Family

Walker Hayes is pulling on all the heartstrings with his new song, “Face in the Crowd.”. Often drawing from a personal place with his music, Hayes is again using his wife Laney as inspiration for the track that proclaims all that matters in life is that he has her love. The song solidifies Laney as his biggest fan, the one who hears his songs before the rest of the world does, the singer vowing that should his time in the spotlight be over, he’s always grateful for his family’s love and support.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy