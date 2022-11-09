Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Related
ETOnline.com
Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side,' Marries Longtime Girlfriend Tiffany Roy
The former NFL player who inspired the film The Blind Side -- starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron -- tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy, after 17 years together. Oher shared a photo from their wedding on his Instagram Monday, calling the affair the "best single weekend" he's ever been a part of.
The Daily South
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff
To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
BET
Takeoff Funeral Performer Announced
A performer at Takeoff’s funeral has been announced. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber will take to the stage during the “Celebration of Life” on Friday (November 11) at noon EST. The service will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which holds up to 20,000 guests.
Upworthy
Bride had 'flower bros' for wedding instead of the usual flower girls: 'They understood the assignment'
Weddings are so much fun, with all the love in the air, dancing and tradition. With changing times, shaping traditions to suit the needs of your family or your loved ones is becoming more and more common. A hair influencer, Jess, was getting married but didn't know where to include her brothers in the wedding, so she mixed things up a bit!
Who Is Kelsea Ballerini Dating? The Country Star Is On the Market Following Morgan Evans Divorce
Is Kelsea Ballerini looking for love? The "Legends" songstress is officially on the market following her 2022 divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans. The country music stars met in 2016 and quickly started dating....
Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood turned to social media on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off her son's Halloween costume, and it's something her fans will love. Underwood posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing what appears to be her oldest son, Isaiah, dressed up as an old man for Halloween.
Joanna Gaines Has ‘The Best Perspective’ Raising A Preschooler Alongside Teens
Joanna Gaines is in a unique position: her youngest son, Crew, just turned 4, and her oldest, Drake, is heading off to college next year. The age gap has made the Fixer Upper star realize, even more, that time is fleeting. She wants to embrace each and every stage of parenthood before it comes and goes.
The Daily South
Ree Drummond Convinced Ben And Erin Napier To Star In Upcoming Christmas Movie
Ben and Erin Napier’s holiday movie premieres in just a few days, and the HGTV couple is sharing some fascinating tidbits about what fans can expect from their film debut. Speaking with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger this week, the Napiers discussed how A Christmas Open House came to be, what it was like filming a Christmas movie in the middle of summer, and what audiences should keep an eye out for.
realitytitbit.com
Mama June knew new husband Justin was the one by the way he 'looked at her'
Honey Boo Boo might be on cloud nine with her boyfriend, but Mama June Shannon is still feeling the butterflies with her husband, Justin. In a new TikTok video, she declares it only took one look for them to know they had found the one. Love is in the air,...
TODAY.com
Rebel Wilson reveals daughter’s full name — and the special meaning behind it
Rebel Wilson has a special reason for giving her daughter the name she did. The “Pitch Perfect” star, who announced the birth of daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson via surrogate on Nov. 7, said the name checks a lot of boxes. “I wanted an original name starting with...
bravotv.com
Dennis McKinley Shares an Adorable Photo of PJ: “Growing & Glowing”
Plus, RHOA mom Porsha Williams posted more hilarious updates and pics, including PJ’s heroic Halloween costume. The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, just took the phrase “grin and bear it” to a whole new level of adorable.
realitytitbit.com
It took Nicole Nafziger way less than 90 Days to drop 14lbs of weight
Nicole Nafziger announced she was splitting from Azan Tefou in July 2021. Their former love story was followed on 90 Day Fiance but since they called it quits on their marriage, fans have noticed she is “looking great.”. In more than a year since they broke up, Nicole has...
Joe Jonas says keeping marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a ‘better person’
Joe Jonas has shared a rare insight into married life with Sophie Turner and explained why he tries to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.The singer and actor is set to return to the big screen later this month in Devotion, a biographical war drama in which he plays a pilot named Marty Goode.In a new interview with Mr Porter, ahead of the film’s premiere on 23 November, Jonas revealed Turner had played a key role in helping him prepare for the role.Jonas described Turner as “the best acting coach ever”, disclosing that the couple moved to Georgia,...
Upworthy
TV reporter gets interrupted when his mom randomly drives by while he's filming: 'Hi, Baby!'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 24, 2022. It has since been updated. A local Ohio television reporter found himself ambushed with an impromptu "take your parent to work day" this week when his mom decided to randomly drop by. Myles Harris—who mainly covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio—was out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday when the camera captured the precious proud mom-embarrassed son moment. A clip of the hilarious interaction shared on the reporter's Instagram account has been viewed 734k times since being posted earlier this week with many internet users being able to deeply relate to the touching exchange.
CMT
LISTEN: Walker Hayes Releases Tear-Jerking Track “Face In The Crowd”
Walker Hayes was in the running for New Artist of the Year at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Although the TikTok sensation did not score the prestigious accolade, he still shared his acceptance speech in his tribute track “Face In The Crowd.”. Following the star-studded evening, Hayes turned to...
Walker Hayes’ ‘Face in the Crowd’ is a Tribute to His Family
Walker Hayes is pulling on all the heartstrings with his new song, “Face in the Crowd.”. Often drawing from a personal place with his music, Hayes is again using his wife Laney as inspiration for the track that proclaims all that matters in life is that he has her love. The song solidifies Laney as his biggest fan, the one who hears his songs before the rest of the world does, the singer vowing that should his time in the spotlight be over, he’s always grateful for his family’s love and support.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0