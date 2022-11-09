Uncertified election results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office show that Measure 1A has passed in Summit County this week with a resounding 73% in favor, 27% against. The Colorado legislature passed a bill allowing counties in Colorado to direct tax dollars collected by a lodging tax to more specific issues, instead of explicitly towards marking and tourism projects. Summit County had identified affordable housing and child care as major projects that needed funding in the county, and the passage of 1A will allow them to adjust the collected tax revenue from a 2% excise lodging tax in unincorporated...

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO