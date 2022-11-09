Read full article on original website
What’s next for Akron’s police oversight board
Akron voters have called for the creation of a permanent Citizen's Police Oversight Board.
Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne announces transition team
CLEVELAND — Two days after defeating Republican challenger Republican Lee Weingart in an election to replace Armond Budish as the County Executive for Cuyahoga County, Chris Ronayne has announced his transition team. “My goal is to step into office on day one ready to lead so we can deliver...
Ohio Disciplinary Counsel Files Complaint Against Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell Accusing Him of Misconduct in Office
The judge has until later this month to file a response before a three-member panel reviews the allegations
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
City Honors Canton Firefighters of Year 2022
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Canton firefighters were honored at City Council this week for their heroic efforts. They pulled three people from a burning home in the 1000 block of 14th Street NW back in August. Unfortunately, a 32-year-old resident did later succumb to his...
Cuyahoga judge race may be headed for a recount
Sixteen-year Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg was defeated Tuesday by challenger Brian Mooney, according to unofficial election results in Cuyahoga County.
Cuyahoga County projecting $9.8 million deficit in 2023 general fund after amendments, mostly in salary increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County is projected to overspend the general fund by $9.8 million in 2023, mostly in better pay and benefits for employees, but officials say they still expect to end the year with healthy cash reserves. County Councilman Dale Miller, who chairs the Budget and Finance...
In Akron, democracy in action
The midterm election is officially behind us, and I know I’m not the only one who’s relieved that my nightly TV viewing is no longer soured with smear campaigns and vicious political advertisements. (The holiday shopping ads that took their place are also stress-inducing, but at least the background music is catchier.)
Juror shows up at Justice Center with gun: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman recently showed up for jury duty at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center with a gun.
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
Does anyone know more information about the elderly or senior housing in Akron?
Hello there. I am trying to move my elderly father to Akron, where he will be close to hospitals and public transit. I'm not sure if the local government has some specific housing policies or benefits for elderly people, and I'm looking for something like that for him with a housing rent discount due to his limited fixed income.
Democrat Emilia Sykes wins hotly contested 13th district congressional race
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Democratic Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron on Tuesday defeated Republican North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a newly reconfigured congressional district that includes all of Summit County, a sliver of Portage County, and northern Stark County. Unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of...
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by Ohio police ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Two Intersection Safety Projects Wrapping Up
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of ODOT intersection safety projects in Stark County are moving along. Where Fulton Drive crosses Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township, that was realigned with raised islands to make for safer right turns. And the West Tusc/Perry Drive intersection redo...
Summit County residents approve lodging tax
Uncertified election results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office show that Measure 1A has passed in Summit County this week with a resounding 73% in favor, 27% against. The Colorado legislature passed a bill allowing counties in Colorado to direct tax dollars collected by a lodging tax to more specific issues, instead of explicitly towards marking and tourism projects. Summit County had identified affordable housing and child care as major projects that needed funding in the county, and the passage of 1A will allow them to adjust the collected tax revenue from a 2% excise lodging tax in unincorporated...
Lane reopened on SR 8 in Summit County
A crash on State Route 8 in Summit County is causing a traffic back up early Friday morning.
First Energy lineman shot near West 25th Street
Cleveland Police are investigating after a lineman working for First Energy was robbed and shot Thursday night.
JDog Brands makes business ownership a reality for veterans like Stow’s Joe Pigg
AKRON, Ohio – Stow resident Joe Pigg spent 13 years in the Army National Guard as a medic and completed three tours to Iraq and Afghanistan before being honorably discharged in February of 2019. Pigg, 36, didn’t have much of a plan for his life after the military. One...
