Spokane, WA

Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead, and they will send them straight to your front door. The meals range from $100 to $200 and can feed a...
SPOKANE, WA
Woman found dead at Browne's Addition apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne's Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a "really strong chemical smell" and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
SPOKANE, WA
Freezing temperatures continue throughout the week

Spokane kicked off the weekend with sunny skies, yet with no break from the freezing temperatures. The day-time high tapped out around 37 degrees in the Lilac City this afternoon, the overnight low forecasted to be 18 degrees – brrr! Our main concern lies in these freezing lows creating icy roadways for the morning commute. Please be sure to give your car extra time to warmup before heading out for the day!
SPOKANE, WA
Eastern Washington has no answers for Montana offense during 63-7 rout

MISSOULA – By the end of Montana’s fourth offensive play of the game Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, it was apparent the Eastern Washington defense was not going to get the fast start it wanted against the Grizzlies’ offense. On that fourth play – and Montana ahead 7-0...
MISSOULA, MT
Kootenai Health announces new detox center to combat overdoses

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A new detox unit opened in Coeur d'Alene, in an effort to combat overdoses in the community. Kootenai Health announced the opening of the Adult Recovery Unit on Friday. In a release, the clinic said the new unit will help meet the needs of those in the community who are struggling with addiction.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
MILLWOOD, WA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
SPOKANE, WA
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic

SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
SPOKANE, WA
Cold case arrest made after 40 years

An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
MILLWOOD, WA

