Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead, and they will send them straight to your front door. The meals range from $100 to $200 and can feed a...
KHQ Right Now
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center hosts drive-thru with supplies for local veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hosting an event to give back and fulfill the needs of local veterans in the Inland Northwest. The event will start at 10 a.m. at the VA where they will be giving out goods and also giving out information about services available to veterans.
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls Veteran's Home brings long-awaited assisted living facility to North Idaho vets
POST FALLS, Idaho - An overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a very special day for North Idaho veterans and their families, kicking off Veterans Day on a bright note. Run by the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, the Post Falls Veteran's Home began construction in 2020 and features a...
KHQ Right Now
Woman found dead at Browne's Addition apartment fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne's Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a "really strong chemical smell" and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
KHQ Right Now
Freezing temperatures continue throughout the week
Spokane kicked off the weekend with sunny skies, yet with no break from the freezing temperatures. The day-time high tapped out around 37 degrees in the Lilac City this afternoon, the overnight low forecasted to be 18 degrees – brrr! Our main concern lies in these freezing lows creating icy roadways for the morning commute. Please be sure to give your car extra time to warmup before heading out for the day!
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington has no answers for Montana offense during 63-7 rout
MISSOULA – By the end of Montana’s fourth offensive play of the game Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, it was apparent the Eastern Washington defense was not going to get the fast start it wanted against the Grizzlies’ offense. On that fourth play – and Montana ahead 7-0...
KHQ Right Now
Police searching for possible kidnapper in Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene police are searching for information on a case where a man attempted to kidnap a group of kids. According to police the man asked three kids if they wanted candy and gestured to his back seat.
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington notebook: Freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas throws first touchdown in loss to Montana
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington’s young players got plenty of playing time in Saturday’s 63-7 blowout loss to the Montana Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and none perhaps was more valuable than the time played by redshirt freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas. After senior Gunner Talkington played the entire first...
KHQ Right Now
Lilomaiava Mikaele powers Gonzaga Prep over Kamiakin 40-27; Bullpups reach state quarterfinal second consecutive season
KENNEWICK – Lilomaiava Mikaele led Gonzaga Prep in rushing yards and touchdowns all season. He helped the Bullpups earn the Greater Spokane League’s top 4A seed to the district playoffs and a Week 10 crossover win over Moses Lake to reach state. So why mess with a good...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai Health announces new detox center to combat overdoses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A new detox unit opened in Coeur d'Alene, in an effort to combat overdoses in the community. Kootenai Health announced the opening of the Adult Recovery Unit on Friday. In a release, the clinic said the new unit will help meet the needs of those in the community who are struggling with addiction.
KHQ Right Now
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
KHQ Right Now
Stanwood fullback Ryder Bumgarner proves too much, Mt. Spokane falls in State 3A first-round matchup
When a team lines up in an offensive formation that originated in the 1800s and led to championships in the 1940s, you know what they are going to do. Greater Spokane League champion Mt. Spokane knew what to expect from its State 3A first-round opponent. Stanwood just executed its game plan to perfection.
KHQ Right Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
KHQ Right Now
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
KHQ Right Now
State football preview: Four Greater Spokane League teams take title aspirations into first round of state
There were those across the state media landscape this season who predicted a down year for Greater Spokane League football. Yet here we are for the first round of state this weekend with one 4A, two 3A and one 2A team from the GSL qualified for the round of 16.
KHQ Right Now
Cold case arrest made after 40 years
An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
KHQ Right Now
State volleyball: Colfax reaches 2B semifinal; Oakesdale, Springdale advance to 1B semis
Roundup of Thursday’s State 2B and 1B volleyball action from the Yakima Valley SunDome. Colfax 3, Adna 0: Brynn McGaughy and Hailey Demler had 13 kills apiece and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-2) swept the fifth-seeded Pirates (15-4) 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 in a quarterfinal. Colfax faces top-seeded Kalama in a...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley man wanted for fraud investigation
Spokane Valley Police Detectives are hoping you can help them identify this man wanted for a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
KHQ Right Now
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Carrier on: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lift No. 2 Gonzaga over Michigan State in Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Drew Timme’s moves have worked hundreds of times, in hundreds of venues. The blacktop back home in Texas? Check. Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center? Sure. The Final Four of the NCAA Tournament? Yep. The flight deck of a Navy vessel docked on the Pacific Ocean? Why not?
Comments / 0