New York City, NY

PIX11

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
New Jersey 101.5

Dangerous! This is the deadliest stretch of road in NJ

A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
NBC New York

Will Tropical Storm Nicole Hit NYC Area? See Potential Impacts Here

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday. At this...
FLORIDA STATE
WIBX 950

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.

