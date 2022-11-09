Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Torrential Rain, 50 MPH Winds Eye NYC Area as Nicole's Remnants Hit; Tornadoes Possible
The weakened remnants of Nicole arrive in the New York area later Friday, a day after the storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, the third such system this November in the Atlantic Basin. After pelting the area with rain for most of the afternoon and evening,...
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
N.J. weather: Nicole remnants to hit state today with up to 50 mph winds, thunderstorms
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to hit New Jersey today with winds gusting up to 50 mph, heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms that could produce weak tornadoes as the now-tropical cyclone merges with another weather system, forecasters say. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for...
WEATHER: Nicole's remnants blast NYC area with waves of rain, 50 mph wind gusts
The New York City area will be menaced by heavy rain, high winds and potential tornadoes on Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole barrel through the Tri-State after lashing Florida.
NJ braces for rain, strong winds, power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
New Jersey is preparing for the impact of what's left of Tropical Storm Nicole on Friday. The storm made landfall in Florida in Vero Beach in the overnight hours of Thursday with 75 mph winds plunging over 333,000 electric customers into darkness and threatening coastal homes already weekend by Hurricane Ian a month ago.
N.J. weather: Hurricane Nicole remnants track update. High winds, rain, thunderstorms in forecast.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, which has already been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida, are expected to track up the East Coast, merge with another storm system and bring winds topping 40 mph, heavy rain and the threat of severe thunderstorms to New Jersey on Friday.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to drench NYC Friday and Saturday
A NWS map shows the course of Tropical Storm Nicole up the East Coast It's gonna be a wet Veterans Day weekend [ more › ]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend
Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems. Possible Flooding. Boonville could see up to...
CBS News
Parts of New Jersey begin to see flooding from Nicole's remnants
Some parts of New Jersey started to see flooding Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moved into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
NBC New York
How Much Snow Will We Get? Here's Your Early Winter Weather Outlook for NY Area
Trees are shedding, temperatures are trending down and the holiday season is heating up. Winter is right around the corner and it’s time to get ready for the tri-state area’s typical fickle winter weather. Whether you love the white stuff or loathe it, snow is always top-of-mind when...
N.J. weather: Nicole could strengthen to hurricane. Heavy rain, high winds in forecast.
Forecasters are growing more confident that New Jersey could see heavy rain and high winds later this week from after the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida — possibly at hurricane strength — and makes its way up the East Coast. Though the projected long-term path...
NBC New York
Will Tropical Storm Nicole Hit NYC Area? See Potential Impacts Here
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday. At this...
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Hempstead prepares for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin announced preparations this morning in Roosevelt.
