gohofstra.com
What A Night; Hofstra Wins Thrilling Home Opener Over Iona
Hempstead, NY - Redshirt senior Tyler Thomas poured in a game-high 26 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, to lift the Hofstra men's basketball team to a thrilling 83-78 win over Iona on Friday evening at a packed David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. A crowd of 3,707 saw the Pride pick up its second win of the season.
gohofstra.com
Champions! Hofstra Wins Second-Straight CAA Crown
Elon, NC – In a rematch of the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association championship game, the third-seeded Hofstra men's soccer team repeated as CAA champions, as the Pride outlasted top-seeded Elon, 2-1, at Rudd Field on Saturday afternoon. The championship is Hofstra's sixth overall and third since 2015. The Pride...
gohofstra.com
Cross Country Season Concludes at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
Bronx, NY – Six members of the Hofstra women's cross country team raced in Friday's NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. Jordyn McDonnell was the highest-placing Hofstra runner in the 6K race, clocking in at 22:02.8 to finish 82nd. She...
gohofstra.com
Santos Atkinson Secures NLI Signing of Brown
Hempstead, NY – Hofstra Head Women's Basketball Coach Danielle Santos Atkinson has announced the signing of Onna Brown to a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period. "We're incredibly excited to welcome Onna Brown into our Pride Family," Santos Atkinson said. "Onna is an athletic scoring guard,...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Seeks Second Consecutive CAA Championship Saturday
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University men's soccer team will look to capture its second consecutive Colonial Athletic Association championship Saturday when the third-seeded Pride take on top-seeded Elon at Rudd Field in Elon, North Carolina. The game is a rematch of the 2021 CAA title game, won by Hofstra.
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore nips Malverne as time expires
North Shore High’s unbeaten football team is back to the Nassau County Conference IV championship game. Quarterback Peter Liotta wasn’t going to let them lose. The defending Long Island champion Vikings needed to survive a second-half onslaught from Malverne to eke out a 17-14 thriller Thursday afternoon at Hofstra.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Set For NCAA First Round Matchup At Georgetown
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team plays at Georgetown in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Shaw Field in Washington, DC. The Pride is making their 10th NCAA Championship appearance, second in a row, and fifth in the last six years.
New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved
The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
Pedestrian overpass at Hofstra University struck by truck on Hempstead turnpike
A truck used for hauling dumpsters was driving along the Hempstead turnpike when the bed of the truck opened and struck the pedestrian overpass.
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
Herald Community Newspapers
Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Democrats in southern Brooklyn: ‘Our party didn’t even put up a fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
cityandstateny.com
State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats
Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
