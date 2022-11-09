ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

What A Night; Hofstra Wins Thrilling Home Opener Over Iona

Hempstead, NY - Redshirt senior Tyler Thomas poured in a game-high 26 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, to lift the Hofstra men's basketball team to a thrilling 83-78 win over Iona on Friday evening at a packed David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. A crowd of 3,707 saw the Pride pick up its second win of the season.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Champions! Hofstra Wins Second-Straight CAA Crown

Elon, NC – In a rematch of the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association championship game, the third-seeded Hofstra men's soccer team repeated as CAA champions, as the Pride outlasted top-seeded Elon, 2-1, at Rudd Field on Saturday afternoon. The championship is Hofstra's sixth overall and third since 2015. The Pride...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Cross Country Season Concludes at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship

Bronx, NY – Six members of the Hofstra women's cross country team raced in Friday's NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. Jordyn McDonnell was the highest-placing Hofstra runner in the 6K race, clocking in at 22:02.8 to finish 82nd. She...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Santos Atkinson Secures NLI Signing of Brown

Hempstead, NY – Hofstra Head Women's Basketball Coach Danielle Santos Atkinson has announced the signing of Onna Brown to a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period. "We're incredibly excited to welcome Onna Brown into our Pride Family," Santos Atkinson said. "Onna is an athletic scoring guard,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Seeks Second Consecutive CAA Championship Saturday

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University men's soccer team will look to capture its second consecutive Colonial Athletic Association championship Saturday when the third-seeded Pride take on top-seeded Elon at Rudd Field in Elon, North Carolina. The game is a rematch of the 2021 CAA title game, won by Hofstra.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore nips Malverne as time expires

North Shore High’s unbeaten football team is back to the Nassau County Conference IV championship game. Quarterback Peter Liotta wasn’t going to let them lose. The defending Long Island champion Vikings needed to survive a second-half onslaught from Malverne to eke out a 17-14 thriller Thursday afternoon at Hofstra.
MALVERNE, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Set For NCAA First Round Matchup At Georgetown

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team plays at Georgetown in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Shaw Field in Washington, DC. The Pride is making their 10th NCAA Championship appearance, second in a row, and fifth in the last six years.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved

The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers

Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
Curbed

What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?

The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
NEW YORK CITY, NY

