Instead of bouncing light underneath your subject, this method could make life easier. Rubidium Wu, who goes by Crimson Engine, demonstrates the possibilities of attaching a light to your matte box. It’s a cherry on top of some already good lighting. The beauty of this comes in the convenience and the ability to move the camera along with the extra light. For some, this could be a run and gun solution for documentary work also. For him, it's an alternative to a much bulkier studio setup.

