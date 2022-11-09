Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures
Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
Case dismissed against Bay County man accused of threatening Amazon drivers with shotgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man initially accused of threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun is no longer facing criminal charges. Bay County District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Nov. 3 signed an order for dismissal in the case of Roy J. Barnes, 60. Barnes had been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning. The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier to enter plea
The woman accused of pushing her nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier is expected to enter a plea Thursday.
1983 Cold Case Involving Missing Teen Reopened by Michigan State Police
After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983, David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on I-94. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94, just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan that fled toward Jackson. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Police search for suspects who vandalized VFW pavilion in Gaylord
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Gaylord Police Department is asking for help from the public to help identify two people who damaged the VFW Post 1518 Pavilion. The vandalism happened Friday, November 4 around 3:30 a.m. The VFW Pavilion is located at 1950 S. Otsego Avenue, Gaylord. Surveillance cameras...
WILX-TV
59 Troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing to serve Michiganders, 59 troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. The ceremony took place in Lansing where Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker. Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), gave the Oath of Office to 59 people who will begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state starting next week.
Michigan State Police Trooper Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
Michigan State Police officials say an MSP trooper from the Lakeview Post has been arraigned on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after an on-duty traffic crash led to one death. On June 24, Trooper Michael Fox was involved in an on-duty traffic crash. He was engaged in an emergency response...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Mich. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex's Home, Filmed Himself Torturing Her Yorkshire Terrier Mix
A Michigan man is accused of filming himself torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog as part of a campaign of abuse and harassment against the woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, is charged with multiple offenses including killing/torturing of animals and second-degree home...
WILX-TV
Brothers carry on family legacy in Michigan State Police
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newest members of the Michigan State Police marched into their graduation ceremony Thursday morning. Among those in attendance were four brothers and one cousin - all Michigan State Police troopers. Two brothers from the Bowers’ family graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. Bailey...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023
With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
Comments / 0