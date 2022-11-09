ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittemore, MI

Comments / 0

9&10 News

Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures

Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Fox17

Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

1983 Cold Case Involving Missing Teen Reopened by Michigan State Police

After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983, David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County

UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on I-94. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94, just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan that fled toward Jackson. The...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police search for suspects who vandalized VFW pavilion in Gaylord

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Gaylord Police Department is asking for help from the public to help identify two people who damaged the VFW Post 1518 Pavilion. The vandalism happened Friday, November 4 around 3:30 a.m. The VFW Pavilion is located at 1950 S. Otsego Avenue, Gaylord. Surveillance cameras...
GAYLORD, MI
WILX-TV

59 Troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing to serve Michiganders, 59 troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. The ceremony took place in Lansing where Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker. Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), gave the Oath of Office to 59 people who will begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state starting next week.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Brothers carry on family legacy in Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newest members of the Michigan State Police marched into their graduation ceremony Thursday morning. Among those in attendance were four brothers and one cousin - all Michigan State Police troopers. Two brothers from the Bowers’ family graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. Bailey...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023

With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
MICHIGAN STATE

