ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball wins three straight sets to beat defending Sun Belt Champions, 3-1

As Tropical Storm Nicole brewed outside of Godwin Hall on Friday, a different kind of storm potentiated inside the building. A clash inside Sinclair Gymnasium between JMU volleyball, the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference East Division, and South Alabama, the reigning conference champions, awaited. In their first of two matchups, JMU emerged victorious.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half versus ODU

It’s 17-3 JMU in the first edition of the football Royal Rivalry, and so far, the Dukes have dominated. Here is the good, bad and the ugly of JMU’s first half against the Monarchs. The good: JMU’s energy. This version of JMU looks familiar, doesn’t it?
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Some JMU players eager to return home for ODU matchup

JMU’s homecoming came Oct. 22, but some JMU football players feel like they have another one this weekend versus Old Dominion. Since the two in-state rivals haven’t squared off since 2012, players from the area finally get a chance to play in front of local friends and family.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU swim & dive announces new conference affiliation with the CCSA

JMU Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that its swim & dive program will be joining the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). "Effective immediately, James Madison University and Old Dominion University will compete as CCSA members," Commissioner Jerome Rodgers said in a statement. "We look forward to having them join us in Knoxville for our women's swimming and diving championship in February 2023."
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Kiki Jefferson scores 21 in return to home town vs. Millersville

JMU women’s basketball defeated Millersville 80-39 Wednesday evening on the road. This is the first time the two sides have met, as JMU advances to 1-1 on the season. In the first quarter, Millersville held its only lead of the game, going up 6-5 five minutes into the game, but the quarter ended with the Dukes on top 16-10.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
lchsnews.com

Jumping into The Jungle

Every year, at least one of the Louisa High School football games in The Jungle starts with an incredible jump by skydivers delivering the game ball. Over the years, different skydivers have made the jump to hype the crowd before the game begins. One skydiver who has stuck with the...
LOUISA, VA
breezejmu.org

From the ballot to city hall: Harrisonburg elects first majority Black, female city council

Harrisonburg elected its first majority Black and first majority female city council on Tuesday. Democratic and Independent candidates swept the races, with current council member Christopher Jones (D), Dany Fleming (D) and Monica Robinson (D) winning the city council race and Emma Phillips and incumbents Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin winning the Harrisonburg City School Board. Provisional and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted but aren’t expected to change these results.
HARRISONBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. If you're a Hennessey fan, you'll love The Henny Crawl DC! Your drink pass will be valid for one complimentary cup of Hennessy at each of the six locations on the crawl. Plus, enjoy great music!. Nov. 12 | U Street. 2 p.m. - 10...
MARYLAND STATE
breezejmu.org

Election night watch parties react to wins and losses across the ’Burg

After polls closed at 7 p.m. and election results poured in, voters celebrated their candidates throughout the Friendly City. Incumbent Ben Cline (R) defeated Jennifer Lewis (D) as the U.S. House Representative for the 6th congressional district. Cline received 171,381 votes, or 64.54%, while Lewis received 93,702 votes or 35.29%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. However, Lewis won Harrisonburg with 6,220 votes or 62.44%, while Cline received 3,718 votes or 37.33%.
NBC 29 News

Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Cook Out opens in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
WINCHESTER, VA
cbs19news

Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy