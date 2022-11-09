Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball wins three straight sets to beat defending Sun Belt Champions, 3-1
As Tropical Storm Nicole brewed outside of Godwin Hall on Friday, a different kind of storm potentiated inside the building. A clash inside Sinclair Gymnasium between JMU volleyball, the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference East Division, and South Alabama, the reigning conference champions, awaited. In their first of two matchups, JMU emerged victorious.
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half versus ODU
It’s 17-3 JMU in the first edition of the football Royal Rivalry, and so far, the Dukes have dominated. Here is the good, bad and the ugly of JMU’s first half against the Monarchs. The good: JMU’s energy. This version of JMU looks familiar, doesn’t it?
breezejmu.org
Some JMU players eager to return home for ODU matchup
JMU’s homecoming came Oct. 22, but some JMU football players feel like they have another one this weekend versus Old Dominion. Since the two in-state rivals haven’t squared off since 2012, players from the area finally get a chance to play in front of local friends and family.
breezejmu.org
‘Hungry,’ veteran Dukes battle-tested after adversity-filled season
One by one, redshirt senior guard Vado Morse talked Oct. 12 about each newcomer in a JMU uniform this year. He spoke about the 3-point range that redshirt junior transfer guard Noah Freidel brings to the team, then paused. Morse covered all the new players. But another teammate was on...
breezejmu.org
JMU swim & dive announces new conference affiliation with the CCSA
JMU Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that its swim & dive program will be joining the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). "Effective immediately, James Madison University and Old Dominion University will compete as CCSA members," Commissioner Jerome Rodgers said in a statement. "We look forward to having them join us in Knoxville for our women's swimming and diving championship in February 2023."
breezejmu.org
Kiki Jefferson scores 21 in return to home town vs. Millersville
JMU women’s basketball defeated Millersville 80-39 Wednesday evening on the road. This is the first time the two sides have met, as JMU advances to 1-1 on the season. In the first quarter, Millersville held its only lead of the game, going up 6-5 five minutes into the game, but the quarter ended with the Dukes on top 16-10.
CBS Sports
Old Dominion vs. James Madison: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: James Madison 5-3; Old Dominion 3-6 A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the James Madison Dukes at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Neither Old Dominion nor James Madison could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
lchsnews.com
Jumping into The Jungle
Every year, at least one of the Louisa High School football games in The Jungle starts with an incredible jump by skydivers delivering the game ball. Over the years, different skydivers have made the jump to hype the crowd before the game begins. One skydiver who has stuck with the...
breezejmu.org
From the ballot to city hall: Harrisonburg elects first majority Black, female city council
Harrisonburg elected its first majority Black and first majority female city council on Tuesday. Democratic and Independent candidates swept the races, with current council member Christopher Jones (D), Dany Fleming (D) and Monica Robinson (D) winning the city council race and Emma Phillips and incumbents Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin winning the Harrisonburg City School Board. Provisional and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted but aren’t expected to change these results.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
fox5dc.com
Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. If you're a Hennessey fan, you'll love The Henny Crawl DC! Your drink pass will be valid for one complimentary cup of Hennessy at each of the six locations on the crawl. Plus, enjoy great music!. Nov. 12 | U Street. 2 p.m. - 10...
breezejmu.org
Election night watch parties react to wins and losses across the ’Burg
After polls closed at 7 p.m. and election results poured in, voters celebrated their candidates throughout the Friendly City. Incumbent Ben Cline (R) defeated Jennifer Lewis (D) as the U.S. House Representative for the 6th congressional district. Cline received 171,381 votes, or 64.54%, while Lewis received 93,702 votes or 35.29%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. However, Lewis won Harrisonburg with 6,220 votes or 62.44%, while Cline received 3,718 votes or 37.33%.
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
Inside Nova
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
cbs19news
Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
The Silver Line Opens Next Week. Here’s How Its 20-Year Development Changed Northern Virginia
The Silver Line was formally approved back in 2004 and the region certainly has grown in leaps and bounds since that time. But Metro’s new line in Northern Virginia super-charged areas of Fairfax and Loudoun counties that were previously suburbs or even rural fields. For a closer look at...
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
