Over the last year, I’ve written frequently in these pages about social media in general, and Twitter in particular. This focus might seem strange, given that most people do not use Twitter and likely never will. Does the site and whoever happens to own it actually matter? What would change if it disappeared tomorrow? These are reasonable questions. So today, I want to explain how Twitter influences your life and the information you consume, even if you’ve never used it.

2 DAYS AGO