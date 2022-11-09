Read full article on original website
MLW FUSION TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear.
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP
Following tonight's AEW Rampage, the updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center features:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring...
TABLES MATCH, TITLE MATCHES & MORE ADDED: UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will present their next PPV, Over Drive 2022 next Friday 11/18, live from Louisville, Kentucky on Impact+ and FITE.TV, featuring:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose -...
LASHLEY & ELIAS TALK, 20 GREATEST SETH MOMENTS AND MORE
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. For those who missed...
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2022 SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
WWE taped the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special, branded as the 20th anniversary of the event tonight in Indianapolis, featuring:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman pinned LA Knight.
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS LINEUP, UPDATED RAW & SMACKDOWN LINEUPS FOR NEXT WEEK
December's WWE Tribute to the Troops special on FOX will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight. The updated lineup for Monday Night Raw this Monday from from Louisville, Kentucky's KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE...
LACEY EVANS RETURNING TO WWE TV FRIDAY, NEW MATCH SET FOR SMACKDOWN
Lacey Evans, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming of late, will officially return on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Indianapolis. Evans will be part of a Six Pack Challenge with the winner earning a shot at WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, also featuring Xia Ki vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi.
MLW FUSION REPORT: FATU IN ACTION, DURAN AND HOLLIDAY SING, AND MORE
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Rich Bocchini. We begin with a recap of Battle Riot IV. We see Jacob Fatu, Juicy Finau, and Lance Anoa’i arriving at the building. They are greeted by one of Cesar’s masked assistants. Micro Man shows up and punches the masked man in his ding ding.
IMPACT WRESTLING STARS GET MARRIED
Impact Wrestling stars Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo were married yesterday. We send our loudest congratulations to the happy couple!
WHAT'S NEXT FOR NICK ALDIS, HIS NWA SUSPENSION, WHERE HE SHOULD WANT TO GO NEXT, ALDIS IN WWE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. I don't understand why Nick Aldis was suspended by the NWA. I didn't see his video but isn't he within his rights to give his notice?. He would certainly be within his rights to give his notice. When his contract...
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S MLW FUSION IS...
Scheduled for next Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Rush vs. Bandido. *Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Dante Martin vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy has a challenge for Luchasaurus. *Nyla Rose vs. Kayla Sparx. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson with The Factory.
BEIN SPORT TOUTS TONIGHT'S MLW FUSION EPISODE
MIAMI, FL – November 11, 2022 – beIN SPORTS will air Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha on Saturday, Saturday, November 12th at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST. Watch in the wake of the Battle Riot, Real1 rumbles with Jacob Fatu 1-on-1. Featuring Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski as commentators, MLW Fusion Alpha action will also feature Myron Reed defending the World Middleweight Championship against La Estrella, Lince Dorado and Arez.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka. *Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa.
POTENTIAL SPOILER: BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN IS...
Bobby Roode is backstage at tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Indianapolis. That is the first TV taping the former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling Champion has been in attendance for in a long time. He last wrestled this past June at a WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas. Roode...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones & Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. If you...
NEW IMPACT WRESTLING DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION CROWNED
Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Digital Media Championship on tonight's edition of Impact on AXS. Hendry is the fifth champion. This would be his first major championship in the United States.
CARLITO CHALLENGING FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon. *Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste. *Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution. *Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda...
IS ROH CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO COMPETING ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'? YOU DECIDE
A number of readers sent the following video of last night's edition of FOX's The Masked Singer, which they have theorized is Ring of Honor Champion Chrisn Jericho. You can listen for yourself below:. Whether FOX could utilize a non-WWE performer on one of their series should be brought into...
