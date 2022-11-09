ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawsheen Football takes down Worcester Tech in first round of playoffs

BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech football team advanced to the Div. 5 state quarterfinals on Friday in Billerica with a 20-6 win against Worcester Tech. The fourth-seeded Rams, who improved their record to a perfect 9-0, will host Old Rochester High School of Mattapoisett on Thursday at Shawsheen with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Leominster High soccer player scores incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVLEOMINSTER -- Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament. Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. He managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal. The rocket sent the stands into chaos."Off his foot, I knew it was going...
LEOMINSTER, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Reunion Tap & Table to open second spot next month in Whitinsville

Owners of Reunion Tap & Table in North Grafton will open a second restaurant in Whitinsville, taking over space that housed Jube’s in the Whitinsville Plaza at 1227 Providence Road. Brothers Shawn and Josh Briggs along with Sargon Hanna opened the North Grafton Reunion in 2018. Shawn Briggs said the Whitinsville Reunion is expected to open late December. A banner announcing the restaurant already has been strung across the front of the new location, he said, and...
GRAFTON, MA
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards

Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Five Things To Do: Kevin James, NRBQ, WCMS, ArtsWorcester, and more ...

Before Kevin James became a star on the CBS sitcom "The King of Queens," he was doing stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. As the audience at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts might remember from his 2019 visit, James can be very funny. He returns to The Hanover Theatre for two performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12. James has also starred in such film comedies as "Hitch," "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry," and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop (1&2)," along with voice work in animated films "Hotel Transylvania," "Monster House" and "Barnyard." His standup specials "Sweat the Small Stuff" debuted on Comedy Central in 2001 and "Never Don’t Give Up" premiered on Netflix in 2018.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?

WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Volunteers sought for Bishop's Dinner on Thanksgiving

Catholic Charities Worcester County is looking for volunteers to deliver and serve Thanksgiving dinner to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers are needed at both the sit-down dinner located at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 38 High St., Worcester, and meal delivery from St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary School. Sit-down dinner volunteers should arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon, and can register online at https://www.ccworc.org/cathedralregistration. Meal delivery volunteers begin arriving at 8 a.m. to receive the meals and delivery route. Meal delivery volunteers should register online at https://www.ccworc.org/bishopsdinnervolunteer.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
