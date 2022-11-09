Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
homenewshere.com
Shawsheen Football takes down Worcester Tech in first round of playoffs
BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech football team advanced to the Div. 5 state quarterfinals on Friday in Billerica with a 20-6 win against Worcester Tech. The fourth-seeded Rams, who improved their record to a perfect 9-0, will host Old Rochester High School of Mattapoisett on Thursday at Shawsheen with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Leominster High soccer player scores incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVLEOMINSTER -- Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament. Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. He managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal. The rocket sent the stands into chaos."Off his foot, I knew it was going...
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
Seventeen (yes, 17) Worcester Academy student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent
WORCESTER — Though records have been set and championships have been won at Worcester Academy in recent years, in the end it all comes down to the efforts of the numerous outstanding student-athletes who wield their magic on the playing fields and in the gymnasiums at the Hilltoppers' campus.
Focus for Holy Cross football turns to even higher goals
During training camp, Holy Cross players vocalized to coach Bob Chesney their ultimate goal for the 2022 season. “To win a national championship,” HC fifth-year senior linebacker Liam Anderson said this week. “We said that out loud, as a team.”. After beating Lehigh last Saturday at Fitton Field,...
Reunion Tap & Table to open second spot next month in Whitinsville
Owners of Reunion Tap & Table in North Grafton will open a second restaurant in Whitinsville, taking over space that housed Jube’s in the Whitinsville Plaza at 1227 Providence Road. Brothers Shawn and Josh Briggs along with Sargon Hanna opened the North Grafton Reunion in 2018. Shawn Briggs said the Whitinsville Reunion is expected to open late December. A banner announcing the restaurant already has been strung across the front of the new location, he said, and...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
worcestermag.com
Five Things To Do: Kevin James, NRBQ, WCMS, ArtsWorcester, and more ...
Before Kevin James became a star on the CBS sitcom "The King of Queens," he was doing stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. As the audience at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts might remember from his 2019 visit, James can be very funny. He returns to The Hanover Theatre for two performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12. James has also starred in such film comedies as "Hitch," "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry," and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop (1&2)," along with voice work in animated films "Hotel Transylvania," "Monster House" and "Barnyard." His standup specials "Sweat the Small Stuff" debuted on Comedy Central in 2001 and "Never Don’t Give Up" premiered on Netflix in 2018.
UMass looks out of synch as Nicolas Timberlake leads Towson to upset
AMHERST — When Frank Martin was hired at UMass, he knew turning the program around wasn’t going to be easy. Growing pains began to show in the Minutemen’s second game of the season as they fell to Towson 67-55 on Thursday at the Mullins Center. “I’m not...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
Volunteers sought for Bishop's Dinner on Thanksgiving
Catholic Charities Worcester County is looking for volunteers to deliver and serve Thanksgiving dinner to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers are needed at both the sit-down dinner located at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 38 High St., Worcester, and meal delivery from St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary School. Sit-down dinner volunteers should arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon, and can register online at https://www.ccworc.org/cathedralregistration. Meal delivery volunteers begin arriving at 8 a.m. to receive the meals and delivery route. Meal delivery volunteers should register online at https://www.ccworc.org/bishopsdinnervolunteer.
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
ems1.com
Photo of the Week: Congratulations to Boston EMS' new lieutenants
BOSTON — Boston EMS recently promoted seven of its members to the rank of lieutenant. The seven have been in a training program and will soon be recognized in a graduation and promotion ceremony.
WBUR
East Boston substation gets a ‘tentative’ go-ahead to bypass state and local environmental permits
The state body in charge of approving energy projects looks poised to allow the utility Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining environmental permits it needs for a controversial substation in East Boston. In a draft decision released this week, the state’s Energy Facilities Siting Board says it recommends approval of...
