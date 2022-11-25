ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Zoo celebrates holiday season with Wild Lights, safari tours

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Zoo is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of Wild Lights.

Starting Nov. 25, the zoo will be decked out with more than one million lights and holiday displays.

Kids can meet Santa Claus through Dec. 23, and guests can enjoy entertainment like carolers and ice carvers throughout the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOdMd_0j5DAYF300
Courtesy of Akron Zoo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hcgW_0j5DAYF300
Courtesy of Akron Zoo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7OQU_0j5DAYF300
Courtesy of Akron Zoo

Wild Lights, presented by Akron Children’s Hospital, runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on select days through Dec. 30.

Looking for a discount? Online tickets for Akron Zoo members are $11 for adults and $8 for kids. Online tickets for non-members are $15 for adults and $11 for kids. There’s also a $3 parking or shuttle fee for non-members.

All tickets purchased at the gate are $3 more.

Children under two get in for free.

You can get your tickets online right here.

The zoo is offering exclusive Safari Tours on all Wild Lights dates through Dec. 23. The 45-minute guided golf cart tour includes admission, a light-up necklace and a s’mores kit. The tour, including up to five people, is $250 for members and $275 for non-members.

Guests can also take part in a Santa Express tour , which includes all Safari Tour perks, a private meet-and-greet with Santa, hot chocolate and a gift from St. Nick himself. These tours are $300 for members and $325 for non-members.

Learn more about zoo’s winter hours and events here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

