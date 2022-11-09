Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,” Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said.“The American...
SNL’s ‘Fox & Friends’ Turn on Trump: ‘He’s Dead to Us’
Before Dave Chappelle took the stage on the first episode of Saturday Night Live after this month’s midterm elections, the show opened with the hosts Fox & Friends lamenting the Republican Party’s far worse than expected showing at the polls.“What a terrible week for the GOP,” Mikey Day’s Steve Doocy began. “The Dems are retaining control of the Senate, so what the heck happened to that red wave that people were talking about?”“Yeah, who was promising that?” Bowen Yang’s Brian Kilmeade replied. “Because it couldn’t have been us every day.” The crew quickly moved on to break down how bad...
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Democratic control of the U.S. Senate was settled Saturday when Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won reelection, but the U.S. House majority is still in question. Let’s see where things stand. WHY HASN’T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF THE HOUSE YET?. It’s simple: Neither party has yet...
Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. That’s particularly true given that most of the remaining ballots were cast on Election Day, and this year in Arizona, those votes are expected to skew for the GOP. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Saturday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 34,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind. There are still more than 260,000 votes left to count in Arizona, meaning that Lake needs about 57% of remaining votes to overtake Hobbs.
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders...
