Cresco Times
Country Winds Manor is closing
CRESCO - The Board of Directors of Country Winds Manor (CWM) made the hard decision of closing its doors at a special meeting on Oct. 31. The Patty Elwood Center (which focuses on patients with dementia) will close in 60 days, per Iowa Code, which is Jan. 6 and the Donald Lundak Center (which is a memory care assisted living) will close Feb. 5, although both will likely close sooner as family scrambles to find a suitable home for their loved ones.
Cresco Times
Quilts of Valor presentation
Celebrating its veterans, American Legion John Frahm Post 597 of Elma held a dinner and Quilts of Valor presentation on Sunday, Nov. 6. Veterans recognized included, in front: Ronald Tierney, Robert and Marlene Weber, Francis Praska, Edward Kovarik and Roger Heying. Back: Kenneth Fangman, Robert Palmersheim, Gary Stevenson, Michael Zeimetz and Randy Roethler.
