Douglas County, CO

Douglas Co. School District narrowly misses funding teacher pay raises, future construction

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

Douglas County School District narrowly misses funding teacher pay raises, future construction

In Douglas County, it appears the school district narrowly missed getting two ballot measures approved.

In a letter to staff and community members Wednesday, Superintendent Erin Kane said it's unlikely either the bond or mill levy override before voters will pass, despite outperforming early polling. One measure would have funded raises in teacher and staff salaries, while the other would fund construction and program expansion ahead of anticipated growth.

"If we were able to move the needle by over 10 percentage points in a few months, imagine what we can do with another 12 months," Kane said in the email. "I want you to know that my leadership team and I are absolutely committed to continuing the work of educating our community and we are optimistic that with additional time, the MLO and Bond can and will pass."

Several Douglas County voters told CBS News Colorado their no vote ultimately came down to not wanting to see taxes increase, and headed into Tuesday, that was one of the biggest arguments against the two measures.

Still, school leaders say they'll ask for more funding again, and one teacher hopes voters reconsider next time around.

"We do our best every single day to do the best for every single kid, and it just feels like we don't have the support," said Anna Tesdahl, a physics teacher at Rock Canyon High School.

Tesdahl has taught in the district for almost two decades, and fears others won't stick around that long moving forward.

She said it all comes down to disparities in pay compared to other districts, which ballot issue 5A aimed to address. In the past three years, at least three members of her department have left for a better-paying job in a neighboring district.

"Most teachers I know have a second job, and if you can't pay your bills, even if you absolutely love your school and love your students, you can't stay," Tesdahl said. "Any teacher who has less than 10 years of experience can move to another district and get a $20,000 pay raise."

If the results stand, Superintendent Erin Kane said the anticipated pay raises will be put on pause, as well as new construction, building maintenance, security upgrades, and more.

Pay will not be frozen or reduced either, as state revenue is predicted to increase.

A Douglas County voter drops her ballot off at a drive-thru ballot drop box on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. CBS

"We are not falling off a cliff," Kane said. "We're just not competitive with our neighboring districts and we'll continue to not be competitive with our neighboring districts."

Board president Mike Peterson said district leaders will continue to engage the community. He expects the district to pursue similar funding measures again.

"I just think we need a little bit more time to do a little bit more education and some outreach and we'll get them passed next time," Peterson said.

Tesdahl said an investment in the district is ultimately an investment in kids, that so far other communities are more willing to make.

"They are willing to put forth tax measures that will support their public schools, and we have more affluent residents, and they don't and that hurts," she said.

The two measures had unanimous support from a school board that was enormously divided over the controversial firing of the former superintendent earlier this year. Peterson said he doesn't believe that played a factor in this defeat, though Tesdahl and others argued it may have.

Related
CBS Denver

Community pleads with DPS board to stop school closures

It was another difficult night for parents and educators in Denver Public schools, as they continue the fight to save their schools.Superintendent Alex Marrero has named Denver Discovery School, Schmitt and Fairview Elementary, International Academy of Denver at Harrington and Math and Science Leadership Academy as priorities to close.Monday night's public comment session was scheduled ahead of the school board's Thursday vote to accommodate the dozens of community members wanting to speak. Parents, educators and students at the affected schools were among them."I would like you to know that school closure to the students at those schools feels like a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools hosts public comment session on school closure plan

Denver Public Schools hosts a public comment session on Monday afternoon for its school closure plan. The district recently narrowed its list from 10 schools to five, but there are questions surrounding those still on the list.Those still slated for closure are Denver Discovery School, Schmitt, Fairview, International Academy of Denver at Harrington and Math and Science Leadership Academy.The district will continue to listen to feedback on the other five schools on the original closure proposal: Colfax, Columbian, Eagleton, Palmer and Whittier.A DPS spokesperson said closing the schools will save the district millions of dollars, or enough to hire a couple dozen more teachers.Denver Public Schools will decide on Nov. 17 which schools to close by the end of the year. The sign-up for public comment on the school closures ended last Thursday, but the community can still attend the public meeting in person. For more information visit: https://board.dpsk12.org/meeting/#public
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Jefferson County school board approves closing 16 schools

In an effort to address a decline in enrollment, Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday night to close 16 schools as part of the "Regional Opportunities for Thriving Schools" recommendation presented by staff. The resolution, which passed in a 5-0 vote, notes that the population of school aged children currently served is 69,000 — about 72% of its capacity of 96,000 students. Of the excess capacity, 40% is elementary schools, the document states. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Adams County improvements will impact some homeowners more than others

Adams County resident Raphael Crater is preparing for his yard to shrink. "It's just a little upsetting," says Crater.The Berkeley Gardens neighborhood is the site of a $16.8 neighborhood improvement project, focusing on roadway drainage and pedestrian improvements. "We're going to do curb gutter sidewalks within the neighborhood and make sure it's ADA compliant," says Lynn Baca, Adams County Commissioner. The county will need to acquire property from 250 residents, including Crater. "They're going to be 211 feet of 5.5 feet sidewalk which I'll now have to be responsible for maintaining," says Crater. Crater, who is a disabled veteran, is concerned about having to shovel...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Westword

These 21 Denver Metro Schools Are Marked for Closure

On the evening of November 10, the two largest school districts in the metro area — Denver Public Schools and Jefferson County Public Schools — each announced plans to close facilities because of declining enrollment. But DPS cut in half its list of ten schools marked for shutdown in a so-called "unification plan" unveiled earlier this month, leaving five on the chopping block, while Jeffco's board of education confirmed that sixteen schools identified in August will indeed cease operation in 2023 or 2024.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools superintendent revises school closure plan

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero sent an update Thursday night to the Denver Public Schools community indicating he is revising school closure plans to prioritize shuttering five schools at the end of the 2022-2023 school year rather than the original ten.Marrero's memo to families points out that in order keep under-enrolled schools operating and delivering basic services to kids it is necessary to subsidize the schools, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars that he suggested could be better spent hiring more faculty.  Keeping the ten schools open is costing nearly $5 million in budget assistance, or...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco School Board votes to close 16 schools

There are 16 schools in Jeffco Public Schools that will close after a vote by the school board. The board voted on Thursday night to close the schools on July 1, 2023.The schools that will close are Emory, Peck, Thomson, Campbell, Peiffer, Colorow, Green Mountain, Bergen Meadow K-2, Molholm, Glennon Heights, Parr, Sheridan Green, Witt, Vivian, Wilmore Davis, and Kullerstrand Elementary. Bergen will close a year later than the rest of the schools. For hundreds of students and dozens of teachers in Jefferson County, this will be the last year in schools they have grown to love. "I am so sad, Wilmore...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Nurse-Family Partnership Colorado helps new mothers navigate life changes

Every two weeks, Kimberly Teske gets a visit to her Denver home from her nurse Jennifer Scholl, checking on her and her baby boy Kamrynn. As a new mom, she's undoubtedly had her moments of joy and triumph."I struggled due to things that happened as a child… I think I had post-partum depression," Teske shared. "And it can be a very isolating time," said Scholl, a nurse home visitor for Tri-County Health. She's a mother, herself, and has been in the role for 13 years, as part of Nurse-Family Partnership Colorado.It's an evidence-based community health program that serves 459 Colorado families,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora's mayor envisions a campus for the homeless after living on the street

Two years after Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman went undercover as "Homeless Mike," he is unveiling an ambitious plan to help those living on the street.  Coffman stayed in encampments and shelters for a week in 2020, telling only CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd where he was. He said he needed to see first-hand why the homeless problem was getting worse and worse even as the government spent more and more money. He discovered it was not about a lack of housing: "People want to tout it as an economic crisis and it is not. It's an addiction issue." Since then,...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

New JeffCo sheriff first woman to lead the agency

The new Jefferson County Sheriff-elect is making history as the first democrat in 98 years, and the first female sheriff- ever. According to the National Sheriff's Association, women make up around 2% of the elected sheriffs in the United States, so the accomplishment of the first in JeffCo? It's not lost on Regina Marinelli, known best as "Reggie.""The first female, yes, that was brought up many, many times during the campaign, but it wasn't something I ran on," said Marinelli. "We didn't want to run on the gender, we wanted to run on the qualifications," she said. Within the first...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver acquires 2 motels along Colfax Ave. to expand affordable housing options

The City of Denver has acquired two motels along Colfax Avenue for future development for affordable housing or housing the unhoused. The Denver City Council approved the $983,000 contract to help acquire the Sand and Sage Motel and the Westerner Motel. The properties are located on East Colfax Avenue near Yosemite Street. The city said the acquisition is part of its effort to find shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Another option up for consideration is redeveloping the motels into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Community leaders search for immediate action against uptick in violent crime

Together in song and prayer, a Colorado community held a town hall meeting to discuss violence and its continuous role in society. Leaders say they're conversations that are crucial, but tough to have. "In the time that we're in, sadly, we are seeing an increase in the violence in our cities and Denver is not unique to that," said MiDian Holmes, with iSSACHAR Center for Urban Leadership, where Thursday's event was held. The uptick in violence in Denver, Aurora, and surrounding areas is prompting leaders to take meaningful action. On Friday, a 12-year-old was shot and killed while outside by...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

North Metro Fire celebrates newly-renovated fire station

North Metro Fire Rescue crews are getting used to their new digs. The agency celebrated its newly-renovated fire station over the weekend. Station 61 in Broomfield has returned to full operations after construction to modernize and add safety features. Firefighters enjoyed their first meal in the kitchen together on Saturday night. The station houses North Metro Fire engines and medic crew as well as the battalion chief in charge of Broomfield operations. 
BROOMFIELD, CO
