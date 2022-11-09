Read full article on original website
northbaybiz.com
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Receives Five-Year Fiscal Forecast
Sonoma County is projecting a General Fund deficit of $13 million during the 2024-25 fiscal year with more annual deficits to follow through 2025, Deputy County Administrator Peter Bruland informed the Board of Supervisors as part of his five-year fiscal forecast Tuesday. The projection is based on an anticipated decrease in property tax growth, reductions in one-time funding, and an increase in pension costs due to investment declines in pension funds.
mendofever.com
Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
ksro.com
City of Santa Rosa Switching Alert Systems
Santa Rosa will stop using Nixle to send residents alerts. Starting December 16th, the city will switch to a service called Civic Ready for official emergency alerts, public safety alerts, and news. You can sign up for the new service online at srcity.org/CivicReady. Nixle will stay active until next month. While the service is free, messaging charges may apply, depending on your carrier’s service plan.
northbaybiz.com
Santa Rosa’s TeamLogic IT Receives Top Franchise Award
TeamLogic IT in Santa Rosa, California, received a Top Volume award from TeamLogic IT, a rapidly growing national franchise network that provides advanced technology services including IT security, business continuity and cloud services to companies of all sizes. The Top Volume award recognizes the TeamLogic IT office in Santa Rosa, owned by Todd and Ruth Tolly, as one of the Top 10 revenue-producing businesses in the entire franchise network in 2021.
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police chief accepts job with city of Martinez
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake’s police chief is preparing to move on to his next big assignment. Chief Andrew White has accepted a position with the Martinez Police Department. The Martinez City Council is set to approve his new employment contract at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. His...
ksro.com
Over 100-Thousand Ballots Still to be Counted in Sonoma County
An estimated 112-thousand ballots from Tuesday’s election remain uncounted in Sonoma County. Officials do not expect to release an updated vote count until tomorrow. That means tight races, like the one for the District Four Santa Rosa City Council seat, will remain undecided for a while longer. As of Wednesday’s updated count, incumbent Victoria Fleming is trailing challenger Terry Sanders by just 125 votes. The voter turnout in Sonoma County as a whole currently stands at 33-percent, but it’s projected to reach 65 to 70-percent. A bit more than 100-thousand ballots have been counted across the county.
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
The Mendocino Voice
“Bringing back those relationships with the land”: TERA returns cultural burning to Lake County
LAKE Co, CA, 11/10/22 — On a cold Thursday morning toward the end of October, some 70 people from Robinson Rancheria of Pomo Indians, Cal Fire, Lake County Cal-TREX, the United States Forest Service, and the Tribal Eco-Restoration Alliance (TERA) gathered to kick off a cultural burn on Robinson Rancheria lands. As TERA Crew Lead Stoney Timmons explained, part of the goal for that day’s prescribed fire was to tend to the slope’s legacy oak trees and cut down on the weevil population in acorns, a traditional source of tribal subsistence.
northbaybiz.com
Critically Endangered Coho Salmon Return to Bay Area to SPAWN
The gentle rains of the last week have brought endangered coho salmon back to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County. Wild coho salmon return to their natal streams with the first fall rains and can be observed spawning from November through January when conditions are right. The bright red two-foot...
cohaitungchi.com
12 Amazing Things to do in Clear Lake, California on a Weekend Getaway
If you’re visiting Lake County in California and wondering about how to spend the weekend there, then let me entice you with this post on some really fun and cool things to do in Clear Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in the state and the oldest in USA! From kayaking on the lake to scenic hikes, some dreamy wine tasting in picturesque wineries and lakeside views, this post covers 12 fantastic ways to enjoy your time at Clear Lake California!
Bay Area homeless search for warmth as temperature drops
The onset of cold weather has the unhoused in the Bay Area in search of anything to keep them warm as the temperatures drop. Nonprofits are working to keep up with the demand.
TODAY.com
California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives
When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
mendofever.com
A Break In at the Low Gap County Government Complex Results in the Arrest of Fort Bragg Man
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/03/22, at approximately 7:18 AM, UPD Officers were dispatched to 501 Low Gap Rd., The...
With most of California in extreme drought, one city has declared an end to fire season
Santa Rosa Fire Department officials have declared an end to the 2022 wildfire season they said began five months ago. “While conditions around the region and state vary, locally, Santa Rosa has received enough beneficial rainfall, with more forecasted this week, to significantly reduce the threat of fires in the community,” according to the department’s Nov. 7 announcement.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers
UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
JA: Richmond woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden
RICHMOND - After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood. Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life. It's hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot. ...
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
ksro.com
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
