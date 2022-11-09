Read full article on original website
Crude Oil Slumps on Significant US Supply Build
US crude oil futures added to their losses in the middle of the trading week after the latest supply data confirmed a significant build in domestic inventories. January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures tumbled $1.84, or 2.07%, to $87.07 per barrel at 15:48 GMT on Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude prices have slumped more than 2% this week, but they remain up more than 15% year-to-date.
energyintel.com
Oil Futures Fluctuate on Mixed Macro Signals
A reluctance to take on risk has killed the positive momentum of the oil market and pulled prices lower in recent days, with Brent recoiling by nearly $6 over the past week.
energyintel.com
Newbuild: NuScale Faces Drop in Subscriptions, Rising Costs
NuScale’s downsized small modular reactor (SMR) project is facing higher costs, while offtake commitments stand at only 25% of the project's planned output. With one prospective subscriber abandoning the NuScale SMR in favor of a less developed advanced reactor project, existing subscribers are looking toward the next off-ramp, either to exit their deals or negotiate more favorable terms.
energyintel.com
Is US Permitting Reform Stuck in Legislative Limbo?
Energy executives are urging US lawmakers to move quickly on legislation to overhaul long-embattled permitting regimes that often delay the completion of large energy infrastructure, but hurdles remain to reaching a compromise that could send a bill to President Joe Biden's desk.
energyintel.com
Bankrupt Ruby Pipeline Suffers Yet Another Major Setback
Ruby Pipeline has suffered another blow as California utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) elected to begin reducing contracted flows on the bankrupt gasline at its first opportunity rather than recontract firm transport at less than half the original rate. Freeport Restart Likely Delayed, But How Much Does it Matter?
energyintel.com
Tanzania Gears Up to Sign Host Government Deal with Shell and Equinor
Tanzania is gearing up to sign a host government agreement (HGA) with Shell and Equinor on the development of the $32 billion Tanzania LNG project. When Freeport LNG returns to service, which may take until at least January, it will face a very different market than that which it left.
energyintel.com
Equity Markets, Nov. 10, 2022
Kazakhstan will start exporting modest volumes of crude oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline next year, bypassing Russia. As decarbonization policies take effect, targeted policies could help repurpose "stranded" fossil fuel infrastructure in ways that align with an equitable green transition.
energyintel.com
Maintenance Eats Into Citgo's Q3 Throughputs
A major turnaround at a plant in Illinois put a lid on Citgo's overall utilization and earnings in the third quarter.
energyintel.com
Russia Mulls Tax Hikes to Counter Sanctions Stress
The Russian government is considering potential changes in taxes for the oil and gas industry as it tries to balance its budget needs with those of energy companies at a time when the industry is under pressure from severe Western sanctions.
energyintel.com
Controversial California EV Measure Flops
The US and Canada unveiled long-awaited plans to further slash methane emissions from oil and gas operations.
energyintel.com
North America Leads Oil and Gas Methane Action
Several more countries have joined the Global Methane Pledge — a joint US-EU initiative launched last year — bringing the total on board to 130.
energyintel.com
New Government Raises Hopes for Iraq's Upstream
After a year of political turmoil, Iraq has a new government and a new oil minister, Hayan Abd al-Ghani, and foreign investors are awaiting the green light to launch potentially transformative energy projects. TotalEnergies is confident that its Ratawi megaproject, agreed in September 2021, can now move ahead quickly. Abd al-Ghani knows it well, having previously headed the South Gas Co. (SGC) and the Basrah Oil Co. (BOC), the French major’s two local partners in the project. Iraq also desperately needs to capture more flared gas, which is a key component of it. Other projects await final approval too, like Sinopec's Mansuriyah gas development, also awarded last year. There’s even talk of a gas bid round. But investors still must navigate a difficult operating environment that could yet nix their plans. Iraq’s vast potential is not in doubt. Indeed, the oil ministry will soon publish a new and independently certified audit of the country’s oil and gas reserves based on 300 prospects and leads identified by the state-run Oil Exploration Co. (OEC), which could raise existing estimates by 70%, says Mohammed Mazeel, the ministry’s head of reservoirs and field development. Iraq’s gas resources remain in focus. There is thought to be another 20 trillion cubic feet around the 4.5 Tcf Akkas field, Mazeel tells Energy Intelligence. The ministry — which is actively encouraging investors to develop Akkas — is open to discussing any proposals. “[There is] less risk in Iraq in exploration … than in other countries. Yes, we have our bureaucracy, rules and regulations that are difficult. But that can be [negotiated],” he insists.
