After a year of political turmoil, Iraq has a new government and a new oil minister, Hayan Abd al-Ghani, and foreign investors are awaiting the green light to launch potentially transformative energy projects. TotalEnergies is confident that its Ratawi megaproject, agreed in September 2021, can now move ahead quickly. Abd al-Ghani knows it well, having previously headed the South Gas Co. (SGC) and the Basrah Oil Co. (BOC), the French major’s two local partners in the project. Iraq also desperately needs to capture more flared gas, which is a key component of it. Other projects await final approval too, like Sinopec's Mansuriyah gas development, also awarded last year. There’s even talk of a gas bid round. But investors still must navigate a difficult operating environment that could yet nix their plans. Iraq’s vast potential is not in doubt. Indeed, the oil ministry will soon publish a new and independently certified audit of the country’s oil and gas reserves based on 300 prospects and leads identified by the state-run Oil Exploration Co. (OEC), which could raise existing estimates by 70%, says Mohammed Mazeel, the ministry’s head of reservoirs and field development. Iraq’s gas resources remain in focus. There is thought to be another 20 trillion cubic feet around the 4.5 Tcf Akkas field, Mazeel tells Energy Intelligence. The ministry — which is actively encouraging investors to develop Akkas — is open to discussing any proposals. “[There is] less risk in Iraq in exploration … than in other countries. Yes, we have our bureaucracy, rules and regulations that are difficult. But that can be [negotiated],” he insists.

2 DAYS AGO