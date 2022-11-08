ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
macaronikid.com

2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!

With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
Thrillist

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
macaronikid.com

10 FREE Events in November 2022

November is the calm between the holiday storm. This month is a great reminder to sloooow down and enjoy the beauty around us. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Want to know about all the family friendly events...
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Sacramento

"That's what we need, happiness": Folsom man brings hyped-up holiday spirit to ice rink

FOLSOM — Christmas came early to Folsom as a familiar face is bringing his all-out Christmas spirit to the ice rink.  "We've put in a lot. We actually have a brand new upgraded chiller this year that will keep the ice frozen so that it is that smooth flat surface," said 21-year-old Tyler Pepper.You may remember Pepper when CBS13 introduced you to him two years ago when he drove his car around town with Santa on top of it and solar panels to support the lights he strung all around it. Then, last year, we showed you when he created...
FOLSOM, CA
Holiday Lights

Holiday Lights

A few years ago we made a huge map of local lights in Catskill, Saugerties, Kingston and surrounding areas. In order for that list to be successful again, we need your help! Submit your house here: Holiday Lights Inclusion. The following experiences are available for purchase directly from the company.
SAUGERTIES, NY
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
GEORGIA STATE
Taste Of Home

Enter Our Holiday Cookie Decorating Contest

It’s cookie baking season and Taste of Home wants to see your skills! Enter our Holiday Cookie Decorating Contest right here between November 22 and December 11 to win cash prizes and a chance to see your creation on the cover of our Holiday Cookies special issue in 2023. Submit photos and a video of your most festive, creative holiday cookie for a chance to win!
Tri-State Santa

Tri-State Santa

SCHEDULE SANTA CLAUS SERVICES IN OR AROUND EVANSVILLE, IN, AND THE SURROUNDING TRI-STATE AREA. It's official. The elves have told us that Santa is on his way down to the Evansville, IN, area to help you celebrate the holiday season. All you need to do to bring the Christmas cheer this year is schedule Santa Claus services from Alotta Fun 4U2 Event Planning & Entertainment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
🎅Santa Sightings

🎅Santa Sightings

Santa! Want to get that perfect shot with Santa? Find out where he will be, if he is not available maybe Mrs. Claus, one of his elves, or other holiday friends will be around!. Santa will be with us again!! He will be here Friday the 25th from 11am til 2pm.
macaronikid.com

5 FREE (Or Nearly Free!) Local Things to Do (November 11 - 13, 2022)

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Summit Short Hills SoMa shares five things to do with your kids in West Orange, Livingston, South Orange, Orange, Maplewood, Millburn, Short Hills, Summit, Union, Chatham and Florham Park over the coming weekend. Here are Macaroni KID Summit Short Hills SoMa's picks for the five things...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  

